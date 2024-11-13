Gary Lineker steps down from presenting BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Gary Lineker will no longer present BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Gary Lineker has stepped down from his role as co-presenter of Sports Personality of the Year, the BBC has confirmed.

The corporation said last year’s awards ceremony, which he hosted alongside retired Lionesses full-back Alex Scott, and TV presenters Gabby Logan and Clare Balding, was the former England striker’s last.

It follows Tuesday’s announcement that the 63-year-old will stop presenting football highlights show Match of the Day at the end of the current Premier League season, but will remain with the BBC after both parties agreed to a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup.

Lineker will host BBC Sport’s coverage of the FA Cup in the 2025-26 campaign and continue presenting the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast for BBC Sounds, which will also host The Rest Is Football podcast, produced by Lineker’s Goalhanger Podcasts, with one episode released on the platform each week.

Last year’s SPOTY, won by Mary Earps (centre), was the last to be co-presented by Gary Lineker (right) (David Davies/PA)

A BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We can confirm Gary has decided to step down from the team presenting BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

“After 23 years, last year’s 70th anniversary was his final show.”

It follows BBC News reports that the former Leicester, Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham forward was open to staying on at MOTD but was not offered a new deal.

Match of the Day 2 host Mark Chapman and Football Focus presenter Scott are two of the favourites to replace Lineker on MOTD.

A BBC statement on the future of the flagship highlights programme read: “Future plans for Match of the Day will be announced in due course.”