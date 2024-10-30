Live: Autumn Budget 2024

Rachel Reeves is set to deliver Labour's first Budget in more than 14 years on Wednesday.

Many of the key announcements have already been put into the public domain, including an increase in employers’ National Insurance and a significant change to fiscal rules to free up billions to be spend on infrastructure projects.

Key for Northern Ireland will be the Barnett consequential from any increase in government spending and crucially, the future of the City Deals in the Mid South West and Causeway Coast and Glens...

