Gary Lineker to step down from presenting Sports Personality Of The Year

Gary Lineker will no longer present Sports Personality Of The Year

Gary Lineker has stepped down from his role as presenter of Sports Personality Of The Year (SPOTY), according to a BBC spokesperson.

The corporation said that last year’s awards ceremony, which he presented alongside retired Lionesses full-back Alex Scott, and TV presenters Gabby Logan and Clare Balding, was the former England striker’s last.

This comes after an announcement that the 63-year-old will stop presenting football highlights show Match Of The Day (MOTD) at the end of the current Premier League season, but will remain with the BBC after both parties agreed to a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup.

Lineker will also host BBC Sport’s coverage of the FA Cup in the 2025-26 season and continue presenting the Match Of The Day: Top 10 podcast for BBC Sounds, which will also host The Rest Is Football podcast, produced by Lineker’s Goalhanger Podcasts, with one episode released on the platform each week.

A BBC SPOTY spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We can confirm Gary has decided to step down from the team presenting BBC Sports Personality Of The Year.

“After 23 years, last year’s 70th anniversary was his final show.”

The PA news agency understands the decision was not related to the contract discussions which will see Lineker continue to present live football on the BBC until after the 2026 World Cup.

It follows BBC News reports that the former Leicester City footballer was open to staying on at MOTD but was not offered a new deal.

Following the announcement of his new contract, Lineker said: “I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “Gary is a world-class presenter and we’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

“After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD.

“We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week.

“He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”

Gary Lineker will also stop presenting Match Of The Day (Ben Whitley/PA)

Match Of The Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman and Football Focus presenter Scott are two of the favourites tapped to replace Lineker on MOTD.

A BBC statement on the future of the flagship football highlights programme said: “Future plans for Match of the Day will be announced in due course.”

Lineker, who regularly tops public lists of the BBC’s highest earners, was briefly suspended from hosting the programme in March last year after his tweet about the UK Government’s asylum policy sparked a row about BBC presenters expressing political views on social media.

In response, Lineker’s colleagues, including Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, refused to appear on the show in solidarity with Lineker and it was reduced to a 20-minute highlights package with no hosts, pundits or commentary.

Lineker was reinstated just over one week later.