Who could host Match Of The Day after Gary Lineker?

Gary Lineker, who is set to leave Match Of The Day.

With the BBC set to confirm that Gary Lineker will leave as host of Match Of The Day, the corporation will soon begin the hunt for his replacement.

The former England forward has anchored the popular BBC highlights show since 1999. Here the PA news agency takes a look at five candidates to replace him.

– Alex Scott

Scott enjoyed a successful playing career with Arsenal and England before moving into broadcasting after her retirement in 2017.

She has presented The One Show and has also worked alongside Lineker as a presenter of the BBC’s Sports Personality Of The Year programme.

Scott was a contestant on one of the corporation’s flagship entertainment shows, Strictly Come Dancing, in 2019 while more recently she has presented Football Focus.

Gabby Logan (Ian West/PA)

– Gabby Logan

Former gymnast Logan has presented MOTD in Lineker’s absence on many occasions while she also fronted the BBC’s coverage as the Lionesses stormed to glory in the Euros in 2023.

She has also been involved in the BBC’s coverage of Six Nations rugby, and the last four summer Olympic Games.

– Kate Abdo

The British broadcaster presents the US network CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League, reportedly signing a four-year deal in 2023, and has presented boxing as well.

She is on the CBS Sports panel alongside football stars Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, and they have been praised for their entertaining analysis.

BBC Sport presenter Mark Chapman. (Jess Hornby/PA)

– Mark Chapman

‘Chappers’ is the regular presenter of Match Of The Day 2, which shows highlights of Premier League action on Sunday evenings.

He is also a key part of the BBC’s coverage of football on radio, presenting Sports Report on 5 Live and the Monday Night Club on the same channel, and is also fronting the Global podcast The Sports Agents with Logan.

– Jason Mohammad

Mohammad started to work for the BBC in 1997 and remains host of the organisation’s Final Score show on Saturday afternoon.

A regular deputy for Lineker and Chapman on both Match Of The Day shows, the Welsh presenter has been among the BBC’s highest earners.

– Kelly Somers

Somers became the sixth woman to present an edition of Match Of The Day in 2020 and has held a variety of roles across the BBC.

A frequent face during covering of England men’s matches at the 2020 Euros and the World Cup in 2022, Somers has fronted Channel 4’s coverage of the national team over the last two years.

Alan Shearer (Peter Byrne/PA)

– Alan Shearer

A long-standing collaborator with Lineker, the record goal scorer has regularly appeared on Match Of The Day to offer his analysis, along with being part of The Rest Is Football podcast alongside the BBC presenter and Richards.

He is often part of the BBC’s coverage for the Euros and World Cups, and a member of the Football Focus line-up.

– Micah Richards

The former Manchester City and Aston Villa player has appeared across broadcasters including the BBC, CBS Sports and Sky Sports as a pundit.

The 36-year-old is a regular panellist on sports comedy show A League Of Their Own, as well as hosting a podcast with Lineker, and appearing on MOTD.

When Lineker discussed speculation over his departure on The Rest Is Football, he referenced the odds given to Richards to take over, saying: “Four to one? Blimey. I’d love to see you take over. I think you’d be brilliant in the chair.”

Pundit Micah Richards (John Walton/PA)

– Gary Neville

Neville could be a controversial choice, as he is a prominent backer of the Labour Party and made political remarks while hosting ITV’s coverage of the World Cup final in 2022.

He has appeared as a guest entrepreneur on BBC business show Dragon’s Den, and the corporation’s comedy panel show Have I Got News For You as well as being a pundit on Sky Sports.

Lineker has previously said that he wished “we’d had him on MOTD”, and praised the ex-Manchester United player’s analysis.

– Eilidh Barbour

The Scottish presenter has stood in for Chapman on Match Of The Day 2 as well as being part of the Women’s World Cup coverage, and fronting Premier League broadcasts on Amazon Prime Video, and Football Focus when Dan Walker was absent.

In 2022, she walked out of the Scottish Football Writers’ Awards over what she called “degrading” remarks about women.