Paul Quinn’s mother appeals for justice on 17th anniversary of murder

The mother of Paul Quinn has appealed for help to secure justice 17 years on from his murder.

The 21-year-old, from Cullyhanna in Co Armagh, was beaten to death by a gang of around a dozen men in a farm shed across the border in the Tullyvanus area near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan on October 20 2007.

His family believe members of the IRA were responsible, but Sinn Fein has long denied there was republican involvement in the killing.

To date, 23 people have been arrested in connection with the murder but no one has ever been charged.

Stephen and Breege Quinn at the graveside of their murdered son Paul Quinn at St Patrick’s Church Cullyhanna Co Armagh . (Liam McBurney/PA)

On the 17th anniversary of Mr Quinn’s death, the Garda insisted the investigation remained of the “utmost priority” to the force.

Gardai said they believed there were people in the local community who had information that could unlock the case.

Mr Quinn’s parents Breege and Stephen have pursued a long campaign for justice for their son.

Marking the latest anniversary of his death, Mrs Quinn said: “The Gardaí are still investigating the murder. Please go and give us justice. It’s 17 years now, it’s horrific. It’s no easier today than it was that evening that he died.”

Gardai are working with colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland on the case.

Garda Superintendent Ronan Carey said he believed there are still people with information in the community who have yet to come forward.

“We firmly believe that the answers to this murder or the evidence that we require to progress this investigation lies within the community,” he said.

“That relationships change or the nature of them, and that people may be in a position now to provide answers to us or come forward to us and give us information that they may not have been previously in a position to do so.

“We want to provide the answers, and we want to provide justice to Paul, to his mother, Breege, and his father, Stephen.”