Two dead and three injured in Co Donegal crash near border

Two men aged in their 30s have died in a road traffic collision in Co Donegal

Two men have died and three others were injured in a crash involving two cars in Co Donegal, close to the the border with Co Tyrone.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Friday on the N15 road at Liscooley, near Castlefinn – around a ten-minute journey from the border village of Clady in Co Tyrone.

The two who were killed in the crash were aged in their 30s and travelling in the same car, while a man and woman in their 70s were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They were in the other car involved in the incident.

A woman in her 30s is also said to have sustained ‘non-life threatening’ injuries.

Gardaí have closed the road for ongoing investigation, with diversions in place.

They are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage from the area to contact them.