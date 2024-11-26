Third person dies after Donegal crash that claimed lives of two friends from Co Tyrone

Ryan Glenn (left) and Gordy Galbraith (right), who were killed in a Friday night road crash in Co Donegal

A man in his seventies has become the third person to die following a crash in Co Donegal, which claimed the lives of two friends from Co Tyrone.

Gardaí said that the man, who had suffered serious injuries in the collision on Friday, had “sadly passed away in hospital”.

Ryan Glenn (25) and Gordy Galbraith, who was in his 30s, and both from Castlederg also died at the scene of the crash in the village of Liscooley.

The collision involving two vehicles happened at around 10pm.

In a statement on Tuesday, a Garda spokesperson said: “A woman and a man (both 70s) from the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“The man has since sadly passed away in hospital.”

Meanwhile, the funerals of Mr Glenn and Mr Galbraith are due to take place later this week.

A service will be held at Lynchs Funeral Home in Castlederg for Mr Glenn on Friday at 1pm followed by interment in Castlederg Cemetery.

He is survived by his son Logan, parents Caroline and Trevor, sister Chloe and family circle

Mr Galbraith will be laid to rest in Castlederg Cemetery following a funeral service at the family home on Thursday at 1pm.

He is survived by his children Alex and Ethan, father Andy and siblings Samantha, Jacqueline, Andrena, Sabrina, Robert and Leanne.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100.