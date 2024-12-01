Teenager killed in Co Donegal crash

Gardai are appealing for information about Sunday's fatal road crash in Co Donegal.

A teenager has died following a crash in Co Donegal.

The single-vehicle collision happened near Buncrana in the early hours of Sunday.

It occurred on the R244(Mountain Road) at Ballinlough shortly after 5am.

A Gardaí spokesperson said: “The driver and sole occupant of the car, an adult male in his teens, was fatally injured in the collision.”

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

The road remained closed on Sunday ahead of a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” the spokesperson added.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4:30am and 5.30am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Sunday’s fatal crash follows the death of three people resulting from a collision at the N15 road near the village of Liscooley in Co Donegal on Friday, November 22.

That crash claimed the lives of two men from the Castlederg area of Co Tyrone, 25-year-old Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith, who was in his late 30s.

Both men died at the scene, while a third victim, Samuel Hunter, aged in his 70s and from the Lifford area, died of his injuries four days later.

Funerals for all three victims were held last week.

Mr Hunter’s wife was seriously injured in the crash and remains in hospital, while another woman in her 30s was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.