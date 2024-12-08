Teenager on e-scooter injured in Co Kerry crash

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination

A teenager has been critically injured in a road crash in Co Kerry.

He had been travelling on an e-scooter on Saint Brendan’s Road in Tralee on Saturday evening.

The youngster was discovered with serious injuries on the road at about 6.30pm.

Gardai said he was taken to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is described as critical.

A Garda spokesperson said the scene of the incident has been preserved for a technical examination, and any witnesses are urged to come forward.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area between 6pm and 7pm and may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make it available,” they said.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”