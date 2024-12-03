Funeral to take place for Donegal crash victim remembered by GAA club as ‘shining example’

The funeral is to take place for Co Donegal teenager Tiernan Doherty, who was the fourth person to die on the county’s roads in just over a week.

The 18-year-old Gaelic footballer, from Carndonagh, died following a single-vehicle crash on the R244 (Mountain Road) at Ballinlough shortly after 5am on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Garda renewed their appeal for information on the collision, which led to the 18th road fatality in Co Donegal this year.

A funeral for Tiernan is to take place on Thursday at Carndonagh’s Sacred Heart Church, before burial in the adjoining cemetery.

A death notice states: “Shocked and saddened by his passing are his loving parents Kevin and Louise. Tiernan will be sadly missed by his younger brothers Kyrin, Cohen, and Keegan. Tiernan is deeply cherished by his broken-hearted girlfriend Kaylah. Tiernan is deeply regretted by his grandparents Sean and Maureen, his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.”

His GAA club, CLG Charn Domhnaigh, said in a statement that it had been a “privilege” to have him in their ranks since he joined as a youngster.

A Gardaí spokesperson said of their renewed appeal: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4:30am and 5.30am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

The death follows that of two Co Tyrone men, Ryan Glenn (25) and Gordy Galbraith, who was in his late 30s, in a crash in the Liscooley area of Donegal on November 22.

That collision also claimed the life of Samuel Hunter, who was in his 70s and from Lifford, who died of his injuries four days later.