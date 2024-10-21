MLA slams Ryanair for failing to meet ‘their most basic obligations’ after passengers left ‘stranded’ at airport

Ryanair said it sincerely apologises to all passengers affected by this storm-related diversion

An MLA has hit out at Ryanair after passengers were “left abandoned” at Shannon airport after their flight to Dublin was diverted due to gale-force winds.

Storm Ashley caused widespread disruption across the island of Ireland with dozens of flights cancelled while some passengers were left on planes for hours as staff were unable to bring steps to allow them to disembark the aircraft in the windy conditions.

13 flights due to arrive in Cork and Dublin were rerouted to Shannon due to Storm Ashley.

One of those impacted was East Derry MLA Cara Hunter who was attending a conference in Vienna.

The SDLP representative said her journey back “was an absolute nightmare” as she urged the budget airline to reflect on their practice.

“Due to the weather caused by Storm Ashley we were diverted from Dublin to Shannon Airport after a number of failed landing attempts. Ryanair initially confirmed that coaches would be available at Shannon to take us to Dublin but after landing we received a message to confirm no coaches were available.

“We waited at Shannon over an hour for baggage, there were no staff working and no answers from Ryanair.

“I eventually shared a taxi with another passenger from the same flight and travelled the three hours to Dublin. I then drove another three and half hours, getting home at 3.30am.

Cheers @Ryanair. Left every passenger stranded in Shannon Airport & just informed all its passengers to find their own way to Dublin. No coaches coming.



Dead on. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/r9d47Hn2cM — Cara Hunter MLA 🕊 (@CaraHunterMLA) October 20, 2024

“The contact from Ryanair throughout was a total shambles and left many people abandoned, hours from their destination with no way of getting there.

“I will be raising these issues directly with Ryanair and would urge them to reflect on their practices and meeting their most basic obligations to passengers.”

A Ryanair spokesperson said coach availability was limited as most coach companies would not operate due to the high winds but that they secured almost 10 coaches to transfer disrupted passengers to Cork and Dublin, with remaining passengers advised they could arrange individual transport that can be claimed back.

“Due to Storm Ashley, a small number of flights to/from Ireland yesterday (Sun, 20 Oct) were regrettably diverted to Shannon Airport due to unsafe weather conditions,” they said.

“Passengers were notified and subsequently updated via email, SMS & PUSH notifications of the diversion and advised of their options.

“Despite Ryanair’s efforts to arrange alternative transport, availability of transport was limited, and passengers were advised that they could also arrange individual transport from Shannon to Dublin/Cork and that they could claim back expenses on Ryanair.com.

“Ryanair sincerely apologises to all passengers affected by this storm-related diversion, which was entirely beyond our control.”