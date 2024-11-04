UK air passengers delayed as Barcelona airport is battered by storms

Thousands of UK air passengers are suffering disruption after Barcelona airport was battered by storms

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair are among the airlines affected, each with several flights delayed.

Aena, which owns and operates Barcelona airport, said 17 inbound flights were diverted to alternative airports, and around 50 departures were cancelled or severely delayed.

Water has entered some areas of the airport, including the public area of Terminal 1.

The severe weather has also led to rail services being suspended and motorways being flooded.

EasyJet issued a message to passengers which stated: “We have been advised that customers are receiving information to warn against all but essential travel to and from Barcelona due to severe weather conditions.

“We are planning on operating our flights as normal, although delays are to be expected.”

The airline serves Barcelona from eight UK airports.

One of its flights from Barcelona to Gatwick was scheduled to depart at 12.20pm on Monday but is expected to be delayed by three hours and 40 minutes.

At least six of British Airways’ nine flights from Barcelona to Heathrow on Monday were delayed, including one which was due to be three-and-a-half hours late.