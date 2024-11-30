Come fly with me: New flight routes deliver more destinations from Belfast

Whether you are looking for a winter wonderland, city break or sand and sun there are dozens of destinations to travel to from Belfast.
Belfast has two major airports, Belfast International Airport (BFS) and George Best Belfast City Airport (BHD), and offers flights to many destinations.
Some new flight routes from Belfast include Kaunas in Lithuania, Marrakech in Morocco and Reus in Spain. Other new routes from Belfast include Fuerteventura, Salzburg and Turin.
Earlier this month Ryanair launched its Winter 2024 schedule for Belfast, with 13 routes including an exciting new route to Kaunas from BFS.
Ryanair has also added extra Winter flights on 3 popular city-break hotspots – Alicante, Krakow and London.
Meanwhile, easyJet is to launch new flights to the Catalan city of Reus from Belfast International Airport next year.
The budget carrier said it will introduce the first flights on April 5 2025.
Earlier this year TUI confirmed direct flights to Mexico from the Airport from June 2025.
At BHD a new double daily service from Belfast City Airport to Amsterdam launched with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
Loganair has stepped in to operate selected festive flights between Belfast City and the Isle of Man this Christmas, allowing passengers to reconnect with loved ones over the holiday period.
Check out all their destinations below:
Flights from Belfast International Airport
|easyJet
|Alicante
|Amsterdam
|Antalya
|Barcelona
|Birmingham
|Bordeaux
|Bristol
|Corfu
|Dalaman
|Edinburgh
|Faro
|Fuerteventura
|Geneva
|Glasgow
|Gran Canaria
|Hurghada
|Ibiza
|Isle of Man
|Jersey
|Krakow
|Larnaca
|Lanzarote
|Leeds Bradford
|Liverpool
|London (Gatwick, Luton, Stansted)
|Lyon
|Majorca Palma
|Malaga
|Manchester
|Marrakech
|Menorca Mahon
|Newcastle
|Nice
|Paris
|Prague
|Rhodes
|Southampton
|Tenerife
|Tunisia
|Ryanair
|Alicante
|Barcelona Girona
|Budapest
|Cardiff
|East Midlands
|Edinburgh
|Faro
|Gdansk
|Girona
|Kaunas
|Krakow
|Lanzarote
|London Stansted
|Malaga
|Malta
|Manchester
|Milan Bergamo
|Nottingham
|Paris Beauvais
|Palma de Mallorca
|Porto
|Turin
|Valencia
|Jet2
|Alicante
|Antalya
|Crete
|Dalaman (Turkey)
|Dubrovnik (Croatia)
|Faro (Algarve)
|Fuerteventura
|Gran Canaria
|Ibiza
|Krakow
|Lanzarote
|Madeira
|Majorca (Palma)
|Malta
|Malaga
|Menorca
|Paphos (Cyprus)
|Prague
|Reus (Costa Dorada)
|Reykjavik
|Rhodes
|Salzburg
|Tenerife
|Verona
|Zakynthos
|Zante
|TUI
|Crete
|Corfu
|Kos
|Rhodes
|Lanzarote
|Malaga
|Ibiza
|Palma de Mallorca
|Reus
|Rhodes
|Tenerife South
|Dalaman
|Orlando
Dan Owens, Chief Executive Officer, of Belfast International Airport said: “We have experienced one of our busiest summers on record as demand and appetite for travel continues to grow.
“By working closely with our airline and travel partners to increase capacity, we have been able to identify a range of new destinations that we know will appeal to passengers and boost connectivity for the region.”
In the run-up, to Christmas, the airport will welcome local choirs and schools to the terminal to sing an array of Christmas classics to arriving passengers.
Flights from Belfast City Airport
|Aer Lingus
|Birmingham
|Cardiff
|East Midlands
|Edinburgh
|Exeter
|Glasgow
|Isle of Man
|Leeds Bradford
|Manchester
|Newcastle
|Newquay
|Southampton
|British Airways
|London Heathrow
|London City
|easyJet
|Bristol
|Glasgow
|Liverpool
|London Gatwick
|London Luton
|Manchester
|Palma de Mallorca
|KLM
|Amsterdam
|Loganair
|Aberdeen
|Inverness
Speaking earlier this year chief operating officer of George Best Airport, Mark Beattie credited the airports ‘unrivalled punctuality’ and close proximity to the city centre for the airport’s continued success.
“Our unrivalled punctuality combined with our prime location, only five minutes from the heart of Belfast city centre, and an average security processing time of just six minutes allows our passengers to enjoy a smooth start to every journey,” he said.