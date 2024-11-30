Come fly with me: New flight routes deliver more destinations from Belfast

There has been a new flurry of routes added to Belfast airports

Whether you are looking for a winter wonderland, city break or sand and sun there are dozens of destinations to travel to from Belfast.

Belfast has two major airports, Belfast International Airport (BFS) and George Best Belfast City Airport (BHD), and offers flights to many destinations.

Some new flight routes from Belfast include Kaunas in Lithuania, Marrakech in Morocco and Reus in Spain. Other new routes from Belfast include Fuerteventura, Salzburg and Turin.

Earlier this month Ryanair launched its Winter 2024 schedule for Belfast, with 13 routes including an exciting new route to Kaunas from BFS.

Ryanair has also added extra Winter flights on 3 popular city-break hotspots – Alicante, Krakow and London.

Meanwhile, easyJet is to launch new flights to the Catalan city of Reus from Belfast International Airport next year.

The budget carrier said it will introduce the first flights on April 5 2025.

Earlier this year TUI confirmed direct flights to Mexico from the Airport from June 2025.

At BHD a new double daily service from Belfast City Airport to Amsterdam launched with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Loganair has stepped in to operate selected festive flights between Belfast City and the Isle of Man this Christmas, allowing passengers to reconnect with loved ones over the holiday period.

Check out all their destinations below:

Flights from Belfast International Airport

easyJet Alicante Amsterdam Antalya Barcelona Birmingham Bordeaux Bristol Corfu Dalaman Edinburgh Faro Fuerteventura Geneva Glasgow Gran Canaria Hurghada Ibiza Isle of Man Jersey Krakow Larnaca Lanzarote Leeds Bradford Liverpool London (Gatwick, Luton, Stansted) Lyon Majorca Palma Malaga Manchester Marrakech Menorca Mahon Newcastle Nice Paris Prague Rhodes Southampton Tenerife Tunisia

Ryanair Alicante Barcelona Girona Budapest Cardiff East Midlands Edinburgh Faro Gdansk Girona Kaunas Krakow Lanzarote London Stansted Malaga Malta Manchester Milan Bergamo Nottingham Paris Beauvais Palma de Mallorca Porto Turin Valencia

Jet2 Alicante Antalya Crete Dalaman (Turkey) Dubrovnik (Croatia) Faro (Algarve) Fuerteventura Gran Canaria Ibiza Krakow Lanzarote Madeira Majorca (Palma) Malta Malaga Menorca Paphos (Cyprus) Prague Reus (Costa Dorada) Reykjavik Rhodes Salzburg Tenerife Verona Zakynthos Zante

TUI Crete Corfu Kos Rhodes Lanzarote Malaga Ibiza Palma de Mallorca Reus Rhodes Tenerife South Dalaman Orlando

Dan Owens, Chief Executive Officer, of Belfast International Airport said: “We have experienced one of our busiest summers on record as demand and appetite for travel continues to grow.

“By working closely with our airline and travel partners to increase capacity, we have been able to identify a range of new destinations that we know will appeal to passengers and boost connectivity for the region.”

In the run-up, to Christmas, the airport will welcome local choirs and schools to the terminal to sing an array of Christmas classics to arriving passengers.

Flights from Belfast City Airport

Aer Lingus Birmingham Cardiff East Midlands Edinburgh Exeter Glasgow Isle of Man Leeds Bradford Manchester Newcastle Newquay Southampton

British Airways London Heathrow London City

easyJet Bristol Glasgow Liverpool London Gatwick London Luton Manchester Palma de Mallorca

KLM Amsterdam

Loganair Aberdeen Inverness

Speaking earlier this year chief operating officer of George Best Airport, Mark Beattie credited the airports ‘unrivalled punctuality’ and close proximity to the city centre for the airport’s continued success.

“Our unrivalled punctuality combined with our prime location, only five minutes from the heart of Belfast city centre, and an average security processing time of just six minutes allows our passengers to enjoy a smooth start to every journey,” he said.