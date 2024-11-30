Northern Ireland

Come fly with me: New flight routes deliver more destinations from Belfast

There are dozens of new destinations to explore

Ryanair has already moved 50,000 flight seats from Dublin to Belfast International Airport
There has been a new flurry of routes added to Belfast airports (Liam McBurney/PA)
By Caoimhe Quinn McCullough

Whether you are looking for a winter wonderland, city break or sand and sun there are dozens of destinations to travel to from Belfast.

Belfast has two major airports, Belfast International Airport (BFS) and George Best Belfast City Airport (BHD), and offers flights to many destinations.

Some new flight routes from Belfast include Kaunas in Lithuania, Marrakech in Morocco and Reus in Spain. Other new routes from Belfast include Fuerteventura, Salzburg and Turin.

Earlier this month Ryanair launched its Winter 2024 schedule for Belfast, with 13 routes including an exciting new route to Kaunas from BFS.

Ryanair has also added extra Winter flights on 3 popular city-break hotspots – Alicante, Krakow and London.

Meanwhile, easyJet is to launch new flights to the Catalan city of Reus from Belfast International Airport next year.

The budget carrier said it will introduce the first flights on April 5 2025.

Earlier this year TUI confirmed direct flights to Mexico from the Airport from June 2025.

At BHD a new double daily service from Belfast City Airport to Amsterdam launched with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Loganair has stepped in to operate selected festive flights between Belfast City and the Isle of Man this Christmas, allowing passengers to reconnect with loved ones over the holiday period.

Check out all their destinations below:

Flights from Belfast International Airport

easyJet
Alicante
Amsterdam
Antalya
Barcelona
Birmingham
Bordeaux
Bristol
Corfu
Dalaman
Edinburgh
Faro
Fuerteventura
Geneva
Glasgow
Gran Canaria
Hurghada
Ibiza
Isle of Man
Jersey
Krakow
Larnaca
Lanzarote
Leeds Bradford
Liverpool
London (Gatwick, Luton, Stansted)
Lyon
Majorca Palma
Malaga
Manchester
Marrakech
Menorca Mahon
Newcastle
Nice
Paris
Prague
Rhodes
Southampton
Tenerife
Tunisia
Ryanair
Alicante
Barcelona Girona
Budapest
Cardiff
East Midlands
Edinburgh
Faro
Gdansk
Girona
Kaunas
Krakow
Lanzarote
London Stansted
Malaga
Malta
Manchester
Milan Bergamo
Nottingham
Paris Beauvais
Palma de Mallorca
Porto
Turin
Valencia
Jet2
Alicante
Antalya
Crete
Dalaman (Turkey)
Dubrovnik (Croatia)
Faro (Algarve)
Fuerteventura
Gran Canaria
Ibiza
Krakow
Lanzarote
Madeira
Majorca (Palma)
Malta
Malaga
Menorca
Paphos (Cyprus)
Prague
Reus (Costa Dorada)
Reykjavik
Rhodes
Salzburg
Tenerife
Verona
Zakynthos
Zante
TUI
Crete
Corfu
Kos
Rhodes
Lanzarote
Malaga
Ibiza
Palma de Mallorca
Reus
Rhodes
Tenerife South
Dalaman
Orlando

Dan Owens, Chief Executive Officer, of Belfast International Airport said: “We have experienced one of our busiest summers on record as demand and appetite for travel continues to grow.

“By working closely with our airline and travel partners to increase capacity, we have been able to identify a range of new destinations that we know will appeal to passengers and boost connectivity for the region.”

In the run-up, to Christmas, the airport will welcome local choirs and schools to the terminal to sing an array of Christmas classics to arriving passengers.

Flights from Belfast City Airport

Aer Lingus
Birmingham
Cardiff
East Midlands
Edinburgh
Exeter
Glasgow
Isle of Man
Leeds Bradford
Manchester
Newcastle
Newquay
Southampton
British Airways
London Heathrow
London City
easyJet
Bristol
Glasgow
Liverpool
London Gatwick
London Luton
Manchester
Palma de Mallorca
KLM
Amsterdam
Loganair
Aberdeen
Inverness

Speaking earlier this year chief operating officer of George Best Airport, Mark Beattie credited the airports ‘unrivalled punctuality’ and close proximity to the city centre for the airport’s continued success.

“Our unrivalled punctuality combined with our prime location, only five minutes from the heart of Belfast city centre, and an average security processing time of just six minutes allows our passengers to enjoy a smooth start to every journey,” he said.