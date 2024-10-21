Storm Ashley: Clean-up operation underway after “strong and disruptive winds” cause power cuts, flight cancellations and traffic disruption

Storm Ashley making driving conditions treacherous on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards, Co Down. PICTURE: PRESSEYE

A clean-up operation is continuing on Monday after high winds brought power cuts, fallen trees and cancelled flights across Ireland and the UK.

In Northern Ireland more than 10,000 homes and businesses have had their electricity restored after outages across the network on Sunday caused by Storm Ashely.

In the Republic around 16,000 Electricity Supply Board (ESB) customers remain without power as a result of the storm.

The Met Office had issued an amber warning for “strong and disruptive winds” across western countries which ended at 8pm on Sunday.

All other counties in the north were under a yellow warning until midnight with winds of up to 81mph recorded in Killowen in Co Down.

Dozens of flights were also cancelled at Belfast City Airport and Dublin Airport due to the high winds.

Some passengers were left on planes at Belfast City Airport for hours as staff were unable to bring steps to allow them to disembark the aircraft in the windy conditions.

Derry MLA Cara Hunter was onboard a plane which had to abort its landing twice before diverting from Dublin to Shannon Airport.

She said “stranded” Ryanair passengers were then left to make their own way to Dublin Airport - a taxi fare of around £400.

In an update after landing the SDLP representative said: “Left every passenger passenger stranded in Shannon Airport and just informed all its passengers to find their own way to Dublin.

“No coaches coming.”

Meanwhile Stena Line and P&O ferry sailings were heavily affected, with most sailings cancelled.

Translink also warned of disruption to its rail network which is continuing on Monday with the 6.45am train from Belfast Grand Central station to Bangor and the 7.27am Bangor - Belfast Grand Central Station services cancelled.

Due to “operational issues” the Service 300 from Belfast Grand Central Station at 7.54am and 8.10am to Belfast International Airport and from Belfast International Airport to Belfast Grand Central station scheduled for 8.34am and 8.58am will not operate.

A bus substitution was also put in place for the 7.45am Coleraine and Portrush service and the 8.02am Portrush to Coleraine service.

A number of roads were also closed due to fallen branches and debris with drivers urged to only make journeys if necessary.

Storm Ashley brings down a tree on the Belfast Road in Newtownards.

Meanwhile, a patient was airlifted to hospital from Rathlin Island during the turbulent weather.

The HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R199 from Scotland airlifted the patient off the Co Antrim island, with the patient then transported to Belfast by helicopter from Ballycastle on Sunday evening.

Members of Ballycastle Coastguard also assisted in the rescue operation.

On Sunday, the Rathlin Island Ferry was among many transport services cancelled due to the hazardous conditions.

Elsewhere GAA fixtures were also disrupted with four Ulster county finals cancelled and nine in total across the island of Ireland.

Play parks, pitches and recycling centres were closed to the public on Sunday due to the increased likelihood and risks associated with falling branches and debris.

Fallen scaffolding on the Niall's Cresent Terrace before Sunday's Cormac Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC final between Clann Éireann and Clan na Gael at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council announced there may be a delay in opening household recycling centres on Monday.

In the Republic the Met Éireann issued a Status Orange for many western counties including Galway and Mayo with gusts of up to 85mph recorded at Mace Head in Galway.

A yellow warning was also issued across the Republic until 3am on Monday.