Ryanair flight forced to return to Dublin after loss of pressure in cabin

A Ryanair flight headed for Madrid was forced to make an emergency return to Dublin on Thursday morning after a loss of pressure in the cabin.

Oxygen masks were deployed to passengers during the flight, which departed from Dublin shortly after 8.30am on Thursday.

The flight squawked 7700, indicating an emergency onboard shortly before 10am, before later landing safely in Dublin a short time later.

The airline apologised to affected passengers, who were then placed on a separate airplane later for a replacement flight.

“This flight FR10 from Dublin to Madrid (31 Oct) returned to Dublin shortly after take-off, due to a pressurisation system issue,” a Ryanair statement said.

“In line with standard procedure, the crew deployed oxygen masks, carried out a controlled descent and landed safely in Dublin where passengers disembarked normally.

“To minimise disruption to passengers, a replacement aircraft was arranged to operate this flight from Dublin to Madrid, which departed at 11:53 local time.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”