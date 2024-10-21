Candice Tosh, who was from the Macosquin area, died last November

An aunt of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who died in car crash last year has told of how her niece’s organs have helped save a number of lives.

Candice Tosh from the Macosquin area was injured in a collision on the Dunhill Road in the village in November 2023.

She was taken to hospital by the NI Air Ambulance after the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) consultant and paramedic provided treatment at the scene.

Sadly, she passed away in hospital.

Candice’s life has been honoured recently in a fundraising initiative by a Co Derry care home.

Ratheane Care Home in Coleraine recently celebrated its 35th anniversary by raising money for the local charity Air Ambulance NI in memory of the teenager.

Candice’s aunt, Jeanette, who works at the home, has said that the prompt decision to take her niece by helicopter allowed the family valuable time with her before she died.

As well as giving them the chance to say goodbye to Candice, she said it also provided time to consider organ donation, which the family proceeded with, meaning a number of lives were saved.

The management team at Ratheane Care Home said “We decided to fundraise for Air Ambulance NI after learning about just how much funds it takes to get the helicopter off the ground each day.

Cheque presentation at Ratheane Care Home

“Coming together to host our anniversary party in memory of Candice brought a bit of purpose to our colleague during a heartbreaking time.”

Approximately 7,500 people in the UK are currently waiting for an organ transplant.

Candice’s organ donation helped to save lives, and Ratheane Care Home continued her legacy by raising an incredible £3,400 in her memory.

Photographs of the young girl, Candice Tosh

It costs an average of £6,850 per day to maintain the services of Air Ambulance NI.

The donation will directly help other critically ill or injured patients when time is of the essence.

Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising at the charity, said: “We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who got involved in the special fundraising day to honour Candice’s memory.

“Your generosity and willingness to help others in the face of tragedy is humbling and will help a future patient in need of the Air Ambulance.

“It is only with continued support from local communities that the air ambulance service is able to continue and be there for everyone who needs it.”