One person taken to hospital following Co Antrim road crash

Air ambulance called out to an accident on the Slaught Road outside Ballymena. PICTURE: PACEMAKER

One person has been taken to hospital following a road crash in Co Antrim.

The collision happened on the Slaght Road near Ballymena on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a report about the crash was received shortly after 11.30am.

The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to attend. PICTURE: PACEMAKER

“NIAS despatched three emergency ambulances and two ambulance officers to the incident,” she said.

“The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to attend.

“Following initial assessment and treatment at scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”