Urgent appeal for missing vulnerable teenager last seen 10 days ago

17-year-old Orgest Muja, who has been missing from Enniskillen since October 8. PIC: PSNI

The PSNI has issued an urgent missing person appeal for a vulnerable teenager last seen 10 days ago boarding a flight from Belfast to Birmingham.

17-year-old Orgest Muja has been reported missing from Enniskillen since Tuesday 8 October.

Police say the teenager was last seen leaving his home in Enniskillen at 8am that morning and was later traced to Belfast City Airport.

He was later seen leaving the grounds of Birmingham Airport and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Orgest is described as being approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

“He does not have any family in Northern Ireland but does have family connections in Birmingham,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Due to his vulnerable status, police are increasingly concerned for Orgest’s safety and well-being.

“Police are urging anyone who may have seen him or has any information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately.”