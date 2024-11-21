PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/11/2024 A school bus left the Tattygar Road in Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh on Wednesday morning. There were no serious injuries reported

A teenager who miraculously escaped a school bus which overturned into a ditch on an icy road in Co Fermanagh has spoken of her shock as she and seven others were trapped inside.

The Education Authority bus lost control on the treacherous road in Lisbellaw as it headed to drop children to nearby schools in Enniskillen.

Eight children were trapped inside as the driver managed to get all of them out while the vehicle was tipped on its side on the Tattygare Road.

No serious injuries were reported following the crash, with the bus driver and local residents leading the children to a nearby house to be picked up by family.

A short time later another vehicle entered the ditch just metres away from the school bus. It’s understood the driver of the vehicle was a parent of one of those who had driven to pick up their child.

Isabelle Clarkson (14) was on her way to Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen when she was caught up in the chaos.

“We were going through the usual route, I felt a bit nervous about the ice on the road but as we went around the bend the bus left the road and started to tip all of us on to one side,” Isabelle told The Irish News.

“When the bus stopped the driver asked us all to stay at one side. Someone from another vehicle was at the fire exit helping everyone off the bus.

“The driver was last off the bus then we all walked to the local man’s house. The driver stayed with them until our parents came, he kept checking everyone was OK and checking nobody was injured.

“I’m so thankful to them and the help they gave us during a frightening time.

“I didn’t end up going to school, I had to leave all my belongings on the bus and was still a bit shook from the incident.”

Isabelle’s mum Michelle heaped praise on the bus driver and locals who came upon the scene to help the young children.

“We really appreciated everyone’s help when we collected Isabelle from the scene, the roads were treacherous and the crash could have been so much worse.

“Just as we collected her we witnessed another car go off on the same corner just before the police showed up.

“This road is an accident waiting to happen, especially in the bad weather.”

The secondary school pupils were travelling to Mount Lourdes, St Michael’s College, Enniskillen Royal Grammar School and St Fanchea’s.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “The EA can confirm one of its buses was involved in a road traffic incident on the Tattygare Road.

“The vehicle was transporting eight post-primary pupils.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported by either the passengers or the driver and all the children were safely transported from the scene by parents or family members.

“The PSNI was in attendance and a review of the circumstances of the incident will be undertaken.”

The PSNI said it had attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision, with no serious injuries being reported.