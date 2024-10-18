Woman left with ‘serious facial injuries’ after Carrick assault

Police have arrested a man in connection with an assault on a woman in Carrickfergus and a fire at an apartment in Greenisland.

Officers responded at around 9pm on Thursday to a report of a woman being assaulted by a man in a car at Prince Andrew Way.

A PSNI spokesperson said the woman was “struck a number of times to her face leaving her with serious facial injuries” before the man made off on foot.

Police later attended a fire at an apartment at Longfield Gardens in Greenisland at around 3am, which is being treated as arson, but there were no reports of any injuries.

“The suspect in both incidents was located by police and arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, arson with intent to endanger life, non-fatal strangulation and dangerous driving and is currently in police custody,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1702 17/10/24.