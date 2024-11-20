School bus overturns with children inside in icy conditions in Co Fermanagh

A school bus left the Tattygar Road in Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh on Wednesday morning. Pacemaker Belfast

A group of schoolchildren had a lucky escape after a school bus overturned into a ditch during icy conditions in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday morning.

No serious injuries were reported following the incident involving the Education Authority school bus.

According to the PSNI, no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Eight children were on the Education Authority bus at the time, and the driver. The bus was transporting children to local secondary schools.

A local resident who witnessed the aftermath of the crash said while there were no injuries reported, some of the young children were in shock.

The children were brought to safety and warmth in a local resident’s house where they were later picked up by parents and guardians.

“Police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a bus in the Tattygare Road area of Lisbellaw this morning,” a PSNI statement said.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “The EA can confirm one of its buses was involved in a road traffic incident on the Tattygare Road, Lisbellaw, shortly after 8am today, 20 November 2024.

“The vehicle was transporting eight post-primary pupils.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported by either the passengers or the driver and all the children were safely transported from the scene by parents or family members.

“The PSNI was in attendance and a review of the circumstances of the incident will be undertaken.”