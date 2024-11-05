Residents evacuated from homes in Co Tyrone over ‘suspicious object’

Police are at the scene of a security alert in Coalisland, following reports of a suspicious object in the Maplebrook Court area. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

RESIDENTS have been evacuated from their homes in Co Tyrone over the discovery of a suspicious object, described by an MLA as “an improvsied explosive device.”

The incident in the Maplebrook Court area of Coalisland was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and seek other main routes for their journey.

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon said residents were being evacuated after “the discovery of an improvised explosive device during searches of houses in the area.”

