Man shot in ‘appalling’ attack in Coalisland

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries in Coalisland, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.

A man in his 40s has been treated in hospital after being shot in an “appalling” attack in Co Tyrone.

The victim, whose injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, was targeted in the Coalisland area on Wednesday evening.

Police received a report of the incident shortly after 7pm, after the victim had attended hospital.

He had been sitting in a parked vehicle when he was approached by two men.

A PSNI spokesperson said the victim believed the pair to be “local to the area”.

“A suspected firearm was put through the window of his vehicle and he was shot to his arm,” they said.

”At this time, the injuries he received are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

The spokesperson said: “It’s appalling that anyone should be attacked in this way, especially in the early evening when the area would have been busy with shoppers and commuters.

“There is no place in our society for this type of vigilante justice and we are fortunate that the outcome was not much more serious.”

Police enquiries into the incident are at an early stage, and officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in The Lines area of the town, from Canal Quay to the car park at the retail premises, between 6pm and 6.40pm,” the spokesperson added.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have footage which could assist our investigation, please call our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 1369 of 30/10/24.”