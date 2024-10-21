Northern Ireland

Rescue at Rathlin Island as patient airlifted to hospital

A rescue Helicopter from Scotland and Ballycastle Coastguard assisted in the operation on Sunday

A CoastGuard Rescue Helicopter from Scotland airlifted a medical patient from Rathlin Island. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
By Allan Preston

A patient has been airlifted to hospital from Rathlin Island during the turbulent weather caused by Storm Ashley.

On Sunday evening it was reported that the HM CoastGuard Rescue Helicopter R199 from Scotland airlifted the patient off the Co Antrim island, with the patient then transported to Belfast by helicopter from Ballycastle.

Members of Ballycastle Coastguard also assisted in the rescue operation.

On Sunday, the Rathlin Island Ferry was among many transport services cancelled due to the hazardous conditions.