Rescue at Rathlin Island as patient airlifted to hospital

A patient has been airlifted to hospital from Rathlin Island during the turbulent weather caused by Storm Ashley.

On Sunday evening it was reported that the HM CoastGuard Rescue Helicopter R199 from Scotland airlifted the patient off the Co Antrim island, with the patient then transported to Belfast by helicopter from Ballycastle.

Members of Ballycastle Coastguard also assisted in the rescue operation.

On Sunday, the Rathlin Island Ferry was among many transport services cancelled due to the hazardous conditions.