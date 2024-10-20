How long will Storm Ashley last? Full weather warning and how it will affect Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued an Amber Severe Weather Warning for Northern Ireland as Storm Ashley intensifies.

The warning is currently in place for Sunday, October 20, and Monday, October 21.

The Amber Severe Weather Warning means there is an increased risk of impacts from severe weather – the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures and the potential risk to life.

Storm Ashley will bring a period of southwesterly gales during Sunday afternoon and early evening across much of western and northern Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.

Gusts are expected to reach 60 to 70 mph for a time before easing from the west. Some disruption to transport and power supplies is likely.

Amber warning of wind affecting Northern Ireland

The Met Office is advising the public there is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

It added that there will probably be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Longer journey times and cancellations are also likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life. In addition, some roads and bridges likely to close.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users.

“If you must drive, you can do this more safely by taking the following actions; drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries, and buses more room than usual.

“Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees.

“In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.”

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Weather Warning for Storm Ashley for counties Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo. It is valid from 10am on Sunday, October 20 to to 8pm on Sunday, October 20.

UPDATE : #StormAshley : Orange warning validity time has changed, the warning now comes into effect at 10am Sunday 20/10/2024



UPDATE : #StormAshley : Orange warning validity time has changed, the warning now comes into effect at 10am Sunday 20/10/2024

It said: “Storm Ashley will bring very strong to gale force and gusty south to southwest winds, coupled with high spring tides.

“Impacts include: Coastal flooding, large coastal waves, loose objects displaced, fallen trees, very difficult travelling conditions, dangerous conditions at sea, damage to power lines, power outages, and damage to already weakened structures.”