Urgent bid to conserve Ireland’s internationally important seabird population as consultation into strategy launched

Whether they’re dancing over the waves, squabbling on the rocks or fishing in the sea, Ireland’s internationally important seabird populations form an ecological, economic and cultural cornerstone on our coasts.

Among many of our fast-declining species, seabirds are facing a variety of threats, from climate change, marine pollution and avian influenza to prey availability and invasive species.

Public consultation on the seabird conservation strategy started in September, just a month after five more seabird species were added to the UK ‘red list’. It is Northern Ireland’s first seabird conservation strategy and aims to turn the tide on seabird decline and restore bird populations risking extinction such as the black-legged kittiwake and Manx sheerwater.

The strategy has reviewed existing knowledge regarding the current conservation status of all 27 species, the latest counts data and the current protected areas for seabirds, to form a draft action plan.

Puffins displaying courtship towards each other PICTURE: JOHN BOWLER, RSPB

From identifying levels of seabird by catch to understanding appropriate habitat management measures to preserve important foraging areas, it’s promising to see key issues facing seabirds highlighted in the Daera proposals.

However, while the policy document covers its aims and objectives well, there are flaws: for example, the targets seem weak, budgetary details are missed and key dates are not specified.

Much of the language focuses on research and understanding to give insight to future action, with no immediate, detailed operations or initiatives. This doesn’t mean there aren’t any, though. There is vagueness in language in, for example, a proposal to “Implement an ecosystem approach to fisheries management, where required”; it is important to know what sentiments like this might look like on the ground, and that is something that consultation responses should seek to clarify.

While welcoming the strategy, RSPB NI says more needs to be done to adequately address the threats that seabirds face.

“We’re witnessing drastic declines in seabirds globally,” says Erin McKeown, RSPB NI’s senior seabird and marine policy officer.

Erin McKeown speaking at the Seabird Conservation Strategy Launch

“Northern Ireland is no exception, with local populations of Atlantic puffin and roseate tern having decreased by over 70% in the last two decades.”

Having the Daera strategy out for public consultation is “just the first step towards achieving recovery for local seabirds”, she says.

“To truly make a difference and build seabird resilience it is vital this strategy is effectively resourced, with robust and ambitious actions in place that will address the greatest threats these species face,” explains Ms McKeown

“Only then can we truly protect our seabirds.”

Seabirds are affected by varying threats in different locations, and many would argue the comprehensive species-specific action plan embedded within the strategy is necessary. With birds such as the Atlantic puffin expected to decline by 89% by 2050, time-bound environmental goals should be set and implemented with urgency required.

With current seabird science highlighting the need for more highly protected marine areas, adequately regulated marine protected areas, bans or restrictions on certain fishing practices, and major carbon reductions to reduce the threats of climate change, it’s surprising to see few definitive actions that mirror these recommendations.

Though there are concerns that the strategy may not be as ambitious as expected or required, it is nonetheless a positive and welcome step in the right direction.

The public consultation is open until December 16, so there is still ample opportunity to influence the draft strategy and action plan. Whether you’re a seasoned bird nerd or nature novice, you can get involved.

The Daera consultation can be found here

For more information on seabirds and environmental policy, visit rspb.org.uk/northern-ireland

Ruby Free’s book Rathlin, A Wild Life, published by Blackstaff Press, is out now