Man (69) arrested and drugs worth £150,000 seized in Belfast

The drugs were seized on Friday during a stop and search in the Dargan Road area of Belfast.

A 69-year-old man has been arrested in Belfast with £150,000 worth of suspected drugs.

During a stop and search of a vehicle in the Dargan Road area on Friday, Class B controlled drugs were found hidden by within food products.

The man was taken to Musgrave Police Station to be interviewed by Detectives from Organised Crime Unit.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “Today’s arrest is as a result the collective efforts of a variety of teams within the Police Service of Northern Ireland. We are committed to tackling the activities of individuals involved with organised criminal gangs.”

They added: “People should be aware if they undertake such criminal activities, they can expect to be arrested and dealt with in a robust manner.

“I have no doubt these drugs would have made their way into the hands of other criminals. The supply of such drugs only fuels other criminality and organised criminal gangs attempts to exert control over the community they live within.”