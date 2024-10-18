Charges after police officers assaulted following Ballymena pursuit

Two PSNI officers were assaulted following a pursuit in Ballymena on Thursday.

Three people have been charged after police officers were assaulted following a pursuit in Ballymena.

One officer suffered face and head injuries, and had a clump of hair pulled out, while another officer was pushed after pursuing people suspected of theft from a store in the Richmond Park area at around 6pm on Thursday.

Two men aged 40 and 41, and a 31-year-old woman have been charged with a number of offences including theft, disorderly behaviour, assault on police and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday, and all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.