How Northern Ireland’s MPs voted as Assisted Dying Bill passes

Northern Ireland MPs look on as the DUP's Carla Lockhart speaks during the Assisted dying debate on Friday. PICTURE: PARLIAMENT.TV

ALL but two of Northern Ireland’s MPs who take their seat at Westminster have voted against the assisted dying bill.

After five hours of debate on Friday, the second stage of the legislation was passed by 330 in favour to 275 against.

Commentators had struggled to call the result with most MPs being able to vote with their conscience.

The SDLP’s Foyle MP Colum Eastwood voted in favour, while his party leader – Belfast South and Mid Down MP – Claire Hanna abstained.

All five of the DUP’s representatives voted against alongside Sorcha Eastwood for Alliance, the Ulster Unionist Robin Swann, the TUV leader Jim Allister and the independent unionist for North Down Alex Easton.

Sinn Féin’s seven MPs do not take their seats in parliament, but the party has previously said it supports assisted dying in principle for certain cases.

During the debate, the DUP’s Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, spoke about her father’s death from terminal cancer last year.

“Many of us have been at the bedside of a loved one as they have neared the end of their life and that, for me, was on the 11th of June, 2023, when my dad’s earthly journey ended,” she said.

“Terminally ill for five years with a painful aggressive cancer, yet a faith that sustained him and a health service that sought to support, care, comfort and preserve his life.”

MPs gathered to hear the result of the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill (House of Commons/UK Parliament) (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Praising medics for their care, she said her father was given “every opportunity” to see his children and grandchildren grow up.

“Did I want to see my dad suffer, absolutely not, but equally those difficult times provided us with an opportunity to care for and express a love for a person whose life we valued.”

She added: “The route of my conviction is this, life in all its forms is of inherent worth and value.”

Warning of the “danger” the bill represents, she said it was taking the rational fear of death to “an irrational and dangerous conclusion.”

She also called for the government to uphold the NHS values “to preserve and protect life.”

People in support of and opposing the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The TUV leader Jim Allister said: “This is not an easy subject, nor should it be, because this a matter of the taking of human life.

“The taking of human life, sanctioned by the state.”

Referencing charities who provided support to those contemplating suicide, he added: “I cannot square the circle where the state would then move, to itself sanction suicide.”

He added that anyone with a terminal illness was “obviously vulnerable,” more likely to experience depression and fall under the “foul influence of coercion.”

Mr Eastwood previously announced his support for the legislation, stating it was wrong to allow the suffering of terminally ill patients just to ease his own conscience.

Ms Hanna said earlier this week that as the proposed legislation would only apply in England and Wales, she would take more time to consider the implications.

“I’m not going to toss a coin over something like this,” she told the BBC.

Among those reacting to the vote on Friday were the leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, who spoke of their “deep disappointment, sadness and regret,” and their hope it would not reduce funding for palliative care in the UK.

How did Northern Ireland’s MPs vote?

DUP

Sammy Wilson, East Antrim - AGAINST

Carla Lockhart, Upper Bann - AGAINST

Gavin Robinson, Belfast East – AGAINST

Gregory Campbell, East Londonderry - AGAINST

Jim Shannon, Strangford - AGAINST

TUV

Jim Allister, North Antrim - AGAINST

Independent

Alex Easton, North Down - AGAINST

Alliance

Sorcha Eastwood, Lagan Valley - AGAINST

SDLP

Colum Eastwood, Foyle - FOR

Claire Hanna, Belfast South and Mid Down – Abstain

Sinn Féin’s seven MPs do not take their seats at Westminster, but the party has said it supports assisted dying in principle.