Assisted dying: Debate in Northern Ireland intensifies ahead of Westminster vote

THE debate on assisted dying, or assisted suicide to those against it, has intensified in Northern Ireland ahead of a Westminster vote this Friday.

While the legislation only applies to England and Wales at this stage, the issue is also being considered in the Republic with a vote expected at some point during the next parliamentary term.

Scotland will vote on the matter next summer, while Jersey and the Isle of Man have already voted in favour with legislation being progressed.

In Northern Ireland, assisted dying is a devolved matter meaning it is up to Stormont politicians to change the law.

Those in favour say the bill fails to respect patient autonomy and discriminates against those who can’t afford to travel abroad to end their lives within the law.

In March, the Assisted Dying Coalition campaign group claimed that three people from Northern Ireland have travelled to Switzerland to end their life at the Dignitas clinic between 2022-23.

They also said that across the UK, it was much more common in wealthier areas.

Opponents of the bill have warned it is a slippery slope to death by demand, while a group of 29 faith leaders said it could lead to “life-threatening abuse.”

The legislation in England and Wales would only apply to terminally ill adults with less than six months to live, and would require the approval of two doctors and a high court judge.

Coercion would also be made an offence, with a punishment of up to 14 years in jail.

Derry based author and broadcaster Paul Gosling’s mother Joan died around 20 years ago from Motor Neurone Disease.

He told The Irish News that he would want the option of assisted dying available if he was in the same position.

“I was living over here when she died and I was unable to support her very much during her dying phase because I had young children,” he said.

“But she was in a terrible state. Motor Neurone Disease is a particularly grim illness to have.

“In her case, she was bedbound, could hardly swallow and basically could not move. She was progressively deteriorating at quite a fast pace.

“Speaking personally, it’s not a death you would want to replicate for yourself. I don’t know what her wish was because we didn’t discuss it.

“If it was me, I would want the right to make that decision for myself.”

With many arguing that a better focus would be increased funding for palliative care, he said: “There are some things that cannot be addressed through palliative care.

“The worst stages of MND can’t be mitigated by that. The experience is just too grim.

“Yes it’s important that we properly fund palliative care, but that’s a separate conversation.

“I see it as a matter of personal freedom and I think there’s too much influence from the church and religious organisations on what should be a matter of freedom of choice.”

Tim Cairns is the senior policy advisor in Northern Ireland for Christian Action Research and Education (CARE).

He rejected claims that palliative care funding was being used to shut down the debate.

“Undoubtedly, there is a palliative care problem in the UK. The debate we should be having is how do we fulfil the fundamental ambition of the NHS,” he told The Irish News.

“That every single person gets the care they need, free at the point of delivery. Only a third of it is funded by the NHS with them rest by charitable donations.

“There’s no other area we fund in that way. There’s clearly something in the system that’s broken.

“That doesn’t mean we should choose another route just because it’s less expensive.”

Gavin Walker (66) from Groomsport chairs the My Death, My Decision campaign group in Northern Ireland.

“Most of us have a right to a good life as well as a good death,” he said.

“I think there is enough evidence throughout the world to show that assisted dying is something that people can turn to when things are pretty desperate, and they don’t have much agency in their life.”

While agreeing that the lack of funding for palliative care across the UK was “scandalous,” he said it was not contradictory to also have the option of assisted dying.

“Every jurisdiction across these islands is having that debate on assisted dying,” he said.

“We haven’t even started our conversation here and that’s shameful.”

How will Northern Ireland’s MPs vote in Friday’s debate?

Most of Northern Ireland’s MPs who take their seat will be voting against on Friday.

In contrast, the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood confirmed this week he would support the bill.

Writing in the Irish News, he said: “I wouldn’t want anyone to choose to hasten their death.

“But we don’t live in that world, so I cannot say to someone faced with months of fear, pain or deteriorating cognition that they have to bear that burden to assuage my conscience.”

His party leader Claire Hanna has not yet confirmed how she will vote.

Alliance MP for Lagan Valley issued a statement over the weekend confirming she will vote against, citing concerns over palliative care and the concerns raised to her by medics, disability groups and constituents.

The DUP’s five MPs and the TUV leader will be voting against, in line with their party positions.

With a free vote from his party, Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann is voting against as is the independent MP Alex Easton.

Sinn Féin’s seven MPs abstain from Westminster, but earlier this year the party said that, in principle, it supported legislation for assisted dying “in certain circumstances and with robust safeguards” but should only be progressed once the appropriate services and supports were available.