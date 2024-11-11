Dragon’s Den-style initiative sees Ballymena school pupils learn about budgeting and democracy

Five schools from Ballymena have been learning about democracy and budgeting through a unique initiative

A new initiative has seen pupils at five schools in Ballymena learning about budgeting, decision-making and democracy.

Students from Slemish Integrated College, Dunclug College, St Louis, Castletower School and Ballymena Academy have been involved in the ‘participatory budgeting’ programme - the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Over the past 12 months, pupils in years 8 to 10 developed proposals on how to spend £1,200 on wellbeing projects in their schools with students receiving mentorship to craft and submit their plans.

During ‘marketplace’ voting days, students had the chance to pitch their ideas in a Dragon’s Den-style format to the entire student body, garnering votes to bring their projects to life from September to December 2024.

Only students were allowed to vote, with staff stepping back to empower the decision-making process.

After all the votes were counted, the winning projects are now being announced in each school, with students set to implement their ideas.

Lisa Mooney from Radius Housing, which supported the programme, said: “We are delighted that, during this amazing process, the pupils have become active citizens in the school, shaping the place in which they learn and grow.

“Not only have they demonstrated their commitment to their own well-being, but also shown a key sense of shared community and a commitment to the wellbeing of the whole school.

“Their ideas have empowered them to help create a healthier, happier school environment for everyone.”