New Citroen C4 and C4 X will get hybrid and electric power only

Citroen has revealed updated versions of its C4 and C4 X to make them stand out more in the market.

Two different hybrid set-ups will be on offer each using a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine – one with 100bhp and 205Nm of torque, and another more powerful version with 164bhp and 230Nm. Both come with 48V mild-hybrid technology.

The electric versions, badged e-C4 and e-C4 X, come with a choice of two different battery packs. The first is a 54kWh unit that comes with a 154bhp electric motor, with Citroen claiming a 258-mile range for the e-C4 hatchback and 264 miles for the more swoopy e-C4 X.

The e-C4 and e-C4 X come with a choice of 50 or 54kWh battery packs. (Citroen)

Citroen is also offering a smaller 50kWh battery with a 134bhp electric motor, to give a claimed range of 220 miles for the e-C4 and 223 miles for the e-C4 X. Both versions are compatible with 100kW DC rapid charging, taking the cars from 20 to 80 per cent battery capacity in half an hour.

Also, next year, Citroen will offer a V2L or ‘vehicle-to-load’ plug socket on the e-C4 and e-C4 X allowing owners to plug in their electronic devices and use the car’s batteries to power them.

Both cars receive the firm’s new logo and updated radiator grille as well as LED indicators. Meanwhile, there’s a choice of new alloy wheel designs and ‘Colour Clips’ – side bodywork detailing that can be personalised in different colours.

Inside, there is a refreshed dashboard layout with a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster as well as the standard 10-inch infotainment screen. Additionally, Citroen’s renowned Comfort seats have also been redesigned with thicker foam to improve support for occupants.

There will be two trim levels, Plus and Max, but Citroen hasn’t revealed standard equipment levels at this stage.

Pricing for the new C4 and e-C4, and C4 X and e-C4 X models have not been confirmed, but the first cars will arrive in dealerships at the beginning of next year.