The DS No.8 will be the next model in the brand’s line-up

Citroen’s premium sub-brand DS, has revealed the name of its next model, the No.8, which will arrive as the kickstarter for the brand’s new naming strategy.

Although images of the exterior have not been revealed yet, DS has unveiled that the No.8 will be an electric luxury SUV.

The No.8 will be the kickstarter for a new era for the brand. (DS)

The new naming strategy comes after the ‘No’ represents the way the French would write ‘number’ and the ‘o’ is a reminiscence of a diamond tip to symbolic elegance and class, according to the brand.

New DS models in the future will feature brand-specific lettering on the boot lid with ‘DS Automobiles’ and the model name located underneath.

Plus, DS has given a hint of the interior design of the new No.8. It features a wraparound appearance, with two large screens that feature a digital driver’s display and infotainment system.

The interior features an ‘X’ spoke steering wheel. (DS)

In a show of typical French flamboyance, the steering wheel is out of the ordinary with an ‘X’ spoke design to help give the interior a bold look and there is ambient lighting to liven the cabin up at night.

The No.8 will be revealed towards the end of next year, but it’s unclear what platform the car will sit on and how big the battery pack will be at this stage to give a clear view of the electric range. Prices and exterior images will also be revealed later next year.