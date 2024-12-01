10 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Northern Ireland

It’s hard to beat a Sunday lunch - from the beef and gravy to the Yorkshire puddings and vegetables it’s a firm family favourite up and down the country.

A good roast can elevate a weekend from good to great as it provides the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy delightful food, drink and company – setting you up for the week ahead.

However a decent Sunday dinner can be hard to come by, which is exactly why we’ve listed ten of the tasiest Sunday lunches to experience this winter. From high end delicacies to slightly more cheap and cheerful options there’s something for everyone.

Noble

Noble in Holywood has notched up a century of its eat at home boxes. Picture by Hugh Russell.

Noble has been praised for its wonderful menus and great atmosphere since it opened in 2016.

Their Sunday menu offers a tempting selection of carefully curated starters, traditional and seasonal mains, including a traditional (and tasty) roast chicken option as well as a dessert list that will have you struggling to resist the whole three courses.

The Rabbit

The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat in Templepatrick has been named the AA Hotel of the Year in Northern Ireland

Part of the Galgorm group, The Rabbit hotel is stylish yet cosy space serving up quality, seasonal food.

As you step into the restaurant, you’ll be greeted by the comforting aroma of a hearty roast and an inviting atmosphere that exudes a sense of home.

Between their vegetarian, gluten-free and A La Carte menu and a make your own pizza option for the children, there’s something for everyone - even if you’re a family of fussy eaters.

James St

With a focus on local, ethically sourced, sustainable produce enhanced by a wealth of international experience James St serves up delicious dishes every day of the week.

However, they do claim to offer the “best Sunday Roast in Belfast.” With a menu packed full of both flavour and choice it is worth stopping by some Sunday. From salads to soups to your traditional roast beef they do it all.

Pug Uglys

Pug Uglys

If you’re looking for a decent dinner at an even better price Pug Uglys is the place for you. For just £16 you can get a roast with all the trimmings or if you’re not in the mood for beef or turkey and ham, switch it up with southern fried chicken.

They also offer yorkie wraps filled with your choice of meat, creamy mash and veg. Or why not go completely rogue and opt for chicken wings or a burger or a pizza – all are included on their Sunday lunch menu.

Ryan’s Bar & Restaurant

Situated in South Belfast, Ryan’s was a firm favourite of Seamus Heaney’s in the 60s.

Offering 2 courses for £13 every day (including Sundays) it is the perfect spot for eating out on a budget especially as kids eat free at the weekend.

Shed Bistro

Shed Bistro on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast

Owned by Jonny and Christina Taylor Shed Bistro is the sister restaurant of Saga on Malone Avenue – so you already know the food is going to be good.

From 1pm every Sunday the bistro offers 1 course for £24, 2 courses for £32 or 3 courses for £40 with a choice of meat served with roasties, potato mash, yorkshire pudding, greens and gravy (£4 supplement for beef).

Shu

Shu on Belfast's Lisburn Road, celebrating its 20th birthday this October

With a menu inspired by French, Mediterranean and Oriental cuisines flavour is guaranteed when you vist Shu on the Lisburn Rd. Open from 12:30pm on a Sunday their menu offers everything from roasted monkfish to aged fillet steak - not to mention the usual suspects like roast chicken and beef. All main courses are served with roast potatoes and seasonal vegetables, and can be paired with a starter and desert for £36.

The Bowery

Why not shake up your Sunday lunch and opt for a ‘Roast Sharing Board’ at the Bowery. Advised for two people you can choose from a 21 day aged rump with horseraddish cream, roast chicken with stuffing and jus or honey glazed gammon and charred pineapple salsa. All of which are served with Yorkshire puddings, duck fat roast potatoes, baked root vegetables, creamy mash potato, cauliflour cheese and buttered greens. It’s different but delicious.

Coppi

Coppi in Saint Anne's Square, Belfast. Picture by Hugh Russell

Keeping with the Sunday sharing theme Coppi’s offering is also proving to be hit with diners - their sharing roasts come with a board of plate-yourself accompaniments. However, the menu changes weekly so be sure to check out their social media if you don’t want any surprises. Each roast is designed to be shared between two and offers fantastic value; the ideal excuse to spend a Sunday gathered around a table with family and friends.

Home Restaurant

Enjoy your Sunday with your loved ones at Home (pun intended). Whether you have a gluten intolerance or are vegan or vegetarian, Home has got you covered. And their Sunday Menu deal is excellent value for money – Sunday Roast selection for just £22.50. Full A La Carte and Prix Fix available all day as well.

Ballygally Castle

Ballygally Castle (Hastings Hotels/PA)

Situated along the north coast and overlooking the Atlantic, the picturesque setting of Ballygally Castle makes it even more appealing visit on a Sunday afternoon.

Then there is the food to look forward. Thier Sunday Buffet lunch offers a bountiful array of gastronomic delights, made from the finest, locally-sourced produce in Northern Ireland. Featuring a selection of soups, starters, salads and succulent joints of Beef, Turkey, Ham and Lamb and a selection of decadent desserts (if you still have room).