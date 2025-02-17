Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: I have faced campaign of misinformation

Davide Sanclimenti said he had been ‘subjected to harassment’ online

Davide Sanclimenti said he has faced an “ongoing campaign of misinformation and targeted attacks” since leaving the Love Island villa.

The 30-year-old TV star won the ITV reality series with Ekin-Su Culculoglu in 2022 and the pair had an off-on again relationship until breaking up again in January last year.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, Sanclimenti claimed he has experienced harassment online which he believes is a “deliberate, orchestrated effort to bring me down”.

He opened the post by writing: “To my supporters and fans, I want to take a moment to address something that has been affecting my life, career and the people around me who has been affected for the past two years. I feel a responsibility to those who have always supported me to share my truth … not through rumours or speculation, but with sincerity and honesty.

“Since stepping out of Love Island I have faced an ongoing campaign of misinformation and targeted attacks designed to paint me as someone I am not.

“I am not stupid. I felt it and saw it since day 1. Because ultimately I know the truth of all the allegations. From the moment I left the show, a pattern began to emerge.

“The media, social media and certain individuals have played a role in twisting the truth. I have watched as my character has been assassinated, false accusations have been spread and my personal life has been manipulated to fit a narrative that benefits others.

“While I understand that being in the public eye comes with criticism, what I have experienced has been a deliberate, orchestrated effort to bring me down.”

The TV personality said he had been “subjected to harassment” online and had private details “leaked” on the forum platform Reddit.

He believes a “very small circle of real people” have been using fake accounts to paint a negative picture of him and said his supporters have had their positive comments deleted or met with hostility on a forum focused on Love Island.

Sanclimenti said he has seen “undeniable evidence” that has led him to believe a “defamation campaign” against him exists.

The TV star and Culculoglu announced they had split in June 2023 before later getting back together in the same year, and breaking up again in January 2024.

In recent weeks, Sanclimenti has shared photos with him and his new partner Iris, who he began dating last year.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island in 2022 together (Ian West/PA)

Culculoglu took another shot at finding love on the new Love Island: All Stars series and is competing to win the crown again in the show’s final on Monday evening alongside her new partner, dancer Curtis Pritchard.

Addressing speculation about Sanclimenti’s feelings towards his ex, he said: “I have been in a happy relationship for months. I moved on ages ago. I was wishing my ex the best.”

He said he was speaking out now after his new partner received “a very nasty, long message attacking her and her two daughters”, and as he wants to clear his name.

“I have remained silent for a long time. I chose to focus on my growth, my new journey in Los Angeles, and the people who truly care about me,” he added.

“But I can no longer stand by while my name is continuously tarnished. I want to make it clear: I am not the person they are trying to portray me as.

“I’m not perfect of course, no-one is. I’ve made mistakes and have regrets. But the narrative that they been spinning is false and disgusting.

“Those who truly know me understand how much I love and admire women. They are the greatest beings in the world, no man is complete or truly strong without a woman by his side.”

Sanclimenti thanked those who have supported him over the years, adding: “I see you, and I appreciate you more than words can express. Your belief in me has kept me strong through all of this.

“I know that truth has a way of coming to light, and I trust that, in time, people will see the reality of what has been really happening here.”