Cult Movies: Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters doc offers a long-overdue retrospective on legendary British horror movie merchants

AS ONE of the most important and productive independent film studios in British cinema history, Hammer deserves its time in the cult spotlight - and, as it hits 90, a full, no-holds barred look at the so called “studio that dripped blood” seems more than a little overdue.

Back in 1985, a huge era-spanning production called Flesh And Blood collated the company’s history from early sci-fi trailblazers like Quatermass and gothic bodice-rippers like Frankenstein and Dracula right up to its somewhat sorry decline in the 1970s, when films like The Exorcist made its more genteel horror almost obsolete. However, very little that seeks to tell the studio’s remarkable story has emerged since that offering.

Thankfully, that all changed with the arrival of Hammer: Heroes, Legends And Monsters, a brand new in-depth documentary from Sky Arts which premiered on Halloween and is currently available to view via NOW TV.

A pleasingly thorough trawl through the company’s many peaks and troughs that proves both entertaining and revealing in equal measure, it’s narrated with pleasingly plummy aplomb by Charles Dance and features an impressive line-up of cinematic talking heads.

Directors Tim Burton, Joe Dante and John Carpenter all display a genuine affection for the studio’s most notorious and cult-friendly output, while beloved stars like Caroline Munro, Madeline Smith and Martine Beswick recall their time working on genre favourites like Captain Kronos, Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell and Doctor Jekyll And Sister Hyde with real insight and honesty.

Key players from both sides of the camera are represented by archive clips, many sourced from that aforementioned Flesh And Blood documentary, and enticing snippets from many of the movies themselves and their bloodthirsty trailers are slotted in generously throughout.

We learn how the company rose under the guidance of first owner Will Hinds and then James Carreras from humble beginnings in London’s Regent Street to become the most revered and respected horror film factory in the world, reviving British cinema in the late 1950s with their bold and bloody Gothic adventures along the way.

We hear of nerve-shredding battles with the censors as the studio tries to endlessly push the boundaries of what’s acceptable on screen and get to see iconic clips of the company’s greatest stars, Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee, weaving their onscreen magic like only they could. Fans of Cushing in particular should stick around right until the end of the documentary for a particularly poignant moment that should really tickle every true fan’s fancy.

Director Benjamin Field cleverly cuts in film clips throughout the narrative that remind you of the humour and innate style of a classic Hammer production, and it’s great to see esteemed Hammer historians like David Pirie, Wayne Kinsey and Jonathan Rigby tell the story of the teamwork behind the scenes with such studied detail and hard-earned authority.

The story of Hammer’s rise is a fascinating one that’s told with real style here - and with theatrical producer John Gore’s recent purchase of the studio brand promising more adventures to come, there’s every chance a few new chapters may be need to be written before too long.