Aston Villa boosted by injury returns ahead of clash with Fulham

Aston Villa have received an injury boost ahead of Saturday’s trip to Fulham, with Ezri Konsa, John McGinn, Amadou Onana and Jaden Philogene all being passed fit.

Konsa suffered a hamstring injury during the 0-0 draw with Manchester United which ruled him out of England’s Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland while McGinn suffered a similar injury against Wolves in September.

Onana came off in the 1-0 win over Bayern Munich and missed the Manchester United game, while Philogene picked up a knock while on England Under-21 duty.

Unai on squad availability: "Kamara and Mings for this match they are available and are going to try with us for Fulham. McGinn is training normally with us and he’s feeling good. Konsa as well is feeling good, Jaden is feeling good. I think it’s the first time this year we more… pic.twitter.com/KJ9EEZPtkR — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 18, 2024

All four are back in training and in contention for the trip to Fulham.

“McGinn has trained this week normally with us and he’s feeling good,” boss Unai Emery said at his pre-match press conference.

“Konsa as well, he’s feeling good. Jaden, he’s feeling good.

“I think it’s the first time this year, we are, more or less, with every player available to play.”

Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are available after both have been sidelined with ACL injuries.

Mings has not played since August 2023 while Kamara has been out since February but the pair are back in full training and could play a part at Craven Cottage.

The Spaniard said: “Progressively, they are getting better, of course.

“Kamara and Mings, for this match, they are available, and they are going to try with us for Fulham.

“When we can add players like Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Emi Buendia, Jaden Philogene and Ross Barkley in the squad and we are training everybody to understand our style, we are stronger.

“This is the message. To keep the same level we achieved last year is the challenge we have. We started the season being strong in the Champions League, even better than in the Premier League.

“The last two matches we drew and that is my concern about how we can improve, even being in a good position.”