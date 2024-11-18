Andy Robertson marks 80th Scotland cap with stoppage-time winner in Poland

Andy Robertson marked his 80th cap with a sensational stoppage-time winner in Poland to retain Scotland’s hopes of staying in the top level of the UEFA Nations League.

A 2-1 victory in Warsaw sent Scotland above Poland into third place in section A1 and set up a two-legged play-off in March against one of the runners-up in the second tier for the right to stay among the elite.

John McGinn put Scotland ahead inside three minutes with his 20th international goal – putting the midfielder ahead of Ally McCoist in fifth place in the all-time Scotland goalscorers’ list.

Scotland hit the frame of the goal through Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay in an end-to-end first half before Poland levelled in the 59th minute through Kamil Piatkowski’s powerful strike.

The visitors kept pressing and Robertson produced a brilliant run and leap to head John Souttar’s cross in off the post, three minutes into time added on.

Scotland missed out on second place after Croatia got the point they needed at home to Portugal but the victory also boosted chances of Steve Clarke’s men edging their way into pot two of next month’s World Cup qualifying draw.

Scotland are looking for Georgia or Estonia to grab some sort of result away to Czechia and Slovakia respectively on Tuesday.

McGinn came into the Scotland team along with Lyndon Dykes after netting the only goal against Croatia on Friday and Craig Gordon shook off a virus to start.

Scotland captain Robertson had the final say (Czarek Sokolowski/AP) (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

The opening moments were a sign of things to come. There was a scare for Scotland inside 60 seconds until Robertson made a crucial covering block.

An incisive pass from Gilmour soon gave Ben Doak the chance to set up McGinn, who swept home with his right foot.

Doak was everywhere in the opening stages, making interventions deep in his own half and beating his man and putting in another dangerous ball.

The home side soon began creating a series of chances. Gordon saved from Jakub Kaminski, Piatkowski and Karol Swiderski, who also missed a sitter, while Sebastian Szymanski had a weak effort blocked.

Doak had a shot saved on the break in the midst of the home pressure before Scotland settled down and began knocking the ball about with confidence and purpose.

McGinn scored Scotland’s first goal in Poland (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

The chances followed. Dykes’ shot rippled the side netting, Gilmour hit the crossbar from nearly 30 yards and Doak sent McTominay clear but the Napoli man was denied by a save after great skill.

McTominay soon hit the post before Robertson’s shot was deflected over, while Gordon and Souttar came to Scotland’s rescue at the other end.

As things stood at half-time, Scotland were behind Croatia on goals scored with Portugal 1-0 up in Split.

The second half started in exactly the same manner. Souttar cleared off the line before McGinn’s pass was turned just past the post with Scotland players lining up on the six-yard line. McTominay soon fired well over from a decent chance.

Poland got back on the front foot and eventually worked a shooting chance as Scotland defended their box in numbers. Piatkowski sent an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

Scotland were back on the bottom of the table but still needed just one goal to move them up to second. Dykes looked like he had got it when he headed Gilmour’s cross towards the top corner but Lukasz Skorupski leapt to claw the ball away.

News of a Croatia equaliser proved another blow for Scotland manager Clarke, who replaced Doak and Dykes with Ryan Christie and Lawrence Shankland before McTominay and Anthony Ralston both went off with minor injuries. Ryan Gauld and Nicky Devlin came on.

The game was no longer as open but Scotland had half-chances. Robertson fired over, Christie’s header was saved and Kenny McLean headed over before the captain had the final say.