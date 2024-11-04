Scotland boss Steve Clarke pleased to get injured players back for next matches

Scotland manager Steve Clarke welcomed a more “regular” feel to his squad after getting several players back from injury for their final Nations League double-header.

Centre-backs Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna, Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and Middlesbrough striker Tommy Conway return to the squad for matches against Croatia and Poland.

Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland and Celtic left-back Greg Taylor are also selected after dropping out last month through injury.

Clarke said: “It’s always good to get the players back, a little bit more regular around the squad. But, listen, the boys that came in last month did a good job for us as well. So I’m pleased to have some of the boys back.”

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for this month's final UEFA Nations League fixtures 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ➡️ Read more here: https://t.co/rT6FsrFtde pic.twitter.com/63kl8F3JWX — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 4, 2024

There is a doubt over Torino forward Che Adams, who picked up a thigh injury at the weekend.

“It will be scanned and assessed by his club,” Clarke said. “We’ll find out later in the week whether or not he’ll join up.”

Scotland are looking to build on their goalless draw with Portugal when they host Croatia on November 15 and face Poland in Warsaw three days later.

The point was Scotland’s first in section A1 after suffering late blows in narrow defeats in their opening three matches.

Clarke said: “I think over the course of the section, the four games we’ve played, the performances have been pretty good. We haven’t had the points return that we wanted.

Scotland got a point against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal last time out (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But it was nice to get one point on the board and hopefully this month we can add a few more.”

There was no place for Liam Lindsay, Andy Irving and Jack MacKenzie following their call-ups last month, while Celtic winger James Forrest has missed out after pulling out of the last two squads through injury.

Rangers midfielder Connor Barron retains his place after being a late call-up ahead of last month’s draw with Portugal, while Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin is also included after making his debut late on in the goalless encounter.

Ipswich goalkeeper Cieran Slicker is named along with Hearts captain Craig Gordon and Kilmarnock shot-stopper Robby McCrorie with Norwich’s Angus Gunn still missing with a rib injury.

Clarke is still missing long-term absentees such as Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey while Lewis Ferguson is another to return at a later date after coming off the bench for Bologna on Saturday for his first appearance since recovering from cruciate ligament damage.

Lennon Miller (left) in action against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Obviously for Lewis, coming back after the injury he’s had, it’s about managing it properly, getting the right minutes on the pitch,” Clarke said.

“I’m sure his club will look after him on his return to play.”

Clarke was at Hampden Park on Sunday, where 18-year-old Lennon Miller captained Motherwell during their 2-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers.

The midfielder has made a big impact for Scotland Under-21s over the past two months but, with Scot Gemmill’s side not playing this month, he will be in European Under-19 qualifying action.

Clarke said: “He’s another young one that everybody wants to hype and push. It’s important to let young players grow. Let’s just allow Lennon a little bit of time and space to grow up at Motherwell.”