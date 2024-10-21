Tropical Storm Oscar dumps heavy rain on Cuba as it heads for Bahamas

Oscar is heading to the Bahamas Oscar (NOAA via AP)

Tropical Storm Oscar has dumped heavy rain across eastern Cuba after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the island already beleaguered by a massive power outage.

Its maximum sustained winds blew at 45mph on Monday as Oscar moved west at 2mph. The storm was located about five miles east of Guantanamo, Cuba, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

Up to 14in of rain were forecast across eastern Cuba, with isolated amounts of up to 20in.

“The main concern is just very heavy rainfall that’s occurring over portions of eastern Cuba right now that are likely producing significant flooding and even potentially some mudslides in that area,” said Philippe Papin, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Centre.

Oscar made landfall in the eastern province of Guantanamo, near the city of Baracoa, on Sunday evening with winds of 75mph.

The storm had also made landfall on Saturday on Great Inagua in the Bahamas, where residents were evacuated after their homes were damaged.

Power cuts hit Havana, adding to problems caused by Oscar (AP) (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Rain and flooding in low-lying areas were reported in Cuba’s eastern provinces. Cuban media said 6.5ft swells were hitting the coast and that roofs and walls in Baracoa had been damaged.

The storm is expected to emerge off Cuba’s northern coast late Monday and move near the south-eastern and central Bahamas on Tuesday, US forecasters said.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the north coast of the Cuban provinces of Las Tunas, Holguin, and Guantanamo to Punta Maisi; for the south coast of Guantánamo province; and for the south-eastern Bahamas.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for the north coast of Camaguey province and the central Bahamas.

Cuba suffered an island-wide power blackout Friday. Some electrical service was restored on Saturday, but most residents remain without power.

The country’s energy minister expressed hope the grid could be restored Monday or Tuesday.