Michael McWilliams: Justin Thomas could become main actor in Tiger’s Bahamas drama

Justin Thomas has gone close at the Hero World Challenge a number of times and could finally get his win in The Bahamas

ANYONE still trying to play golf in Irish conditions at this time of year will invariably be battling with temporary greens, ground under repair, and beanie hats slipping down over their eyes, all for the sake of a few hours out of the house and maybe a pint or two after to settle the nerves.

Those at the top of the game live a very different existence, and while some leading lights have thrown the sticks into the garage for the festive period, many others are in action this week in exotic places.

Three very decent competitions are taking place, with the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods, bringing world number one Scottie Scheffler out of his slumber to head a 20-strong field.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour is in South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City, and many of LIV Golf’s leading lights are chasing elusive world ranking points at the Asian Tour’s Saudi International at Royal Greens.

Woods may not be teeing it up in the Hero, but he will be in The Bahamas to entertain the 20 brave souls who have opted to play in paradise in the first week of December.

In truth, 19 of those might be playing for minor honours if Scheffler turns up at anything close to his best, given his dominance in 2024 and his record at the Albany Golf Club, which has been the venue for this one since 2015.

Scheffler is making his fourth consecutive appearance here, and does so as defending champion, strolling to a three-shot success last term after finishing second to Viktor Hovland in both of the previous years.

That win 12 months ago served as a launchpad for the 2024 campaign, during which Scheffler has won eight times, picking up a second green jacket, an Olympic gold medal and the FedEx Cup along the way.

It is little wonder he goes to post at no bigger than 5/2, although it has to be said that he hasn’t been seen since playing a big role in America’s Presidents Cup win at the end of September, when he claimed three points but didn’t putt very well.

That lay-off makes him worth taking on this week, although there’s every chance he can just pick up where he left off, as he did 12 months ago on the back of a similar absence.

I just think there could be sharper alternatives, and Justin Thomas is my main fancy at 10/1.

‘JT’ missed out on Presidents Cup selection after another mixed campaign, but there have been plenty of good rounds, let down by mistakes that need ironed out.

Thomas did look in good fettle when second last time out in Japan’s ZOZO Championship at the end of October – an event he really should have won – and his record at Albany is second only to Scheffler in this week’s field.

He was third last term and fifth in the three previous seasons, and is dying to pick up the trophy from his close friend Woods, so motivation is higher than with some of his peers, who are here for an end-of-season jolly.

Thomas definitely looks the main danger to Scheffler, and we can’t be scared of one runner.

Look left at MacIntyre and Bhatia

Scottish Open winner Robert MacIntyre should enjoy another breezy seaside test in The Bahamas (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Albany is an Ernie Els design by the Atlantic, set up to play like a links where winds blow between the dunes and approach play is the key component to smallish greens.

That also plays into the hands of Thomas, while it also leads me to believe debutant Robert MacIntyre has an each-way chance at 22/1 with Boylesports, who offer five places.

The Scottish Open champion has all the shots in the book and will need plenty of them to keep the ball down in The Bahamas gusts, while he should be far sharper than most here, having finished seventh in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on November 17.

He did look tired after a heavy run going into that event but after two weeks off MacIntyre should relish this chance in elite company and can go well.

Another left-handed debutant, Akshay Bhatia, is also of interest at 25s after finishing second in the Dunlop Phoenix in Japan two weeks ago, an outing that will have knocked off any rust.

Bhatia won in Texas earlier this term and many of his best performances have come either in the wind or by the sea, or both.

Indeed, he won on the Korn Ferry Tour in The Bahamas in 2022, which is another big plus and he could go close in an event where one man does have the potential to dominate.

The Saudi International may have a more wide-open look to it, but I can see defending champion Joaquin Niemann going in again at 7/1, having kept busy while some others have had the feet up.

The Chilean was seventh alongside MacIntyre in the DP World Tour Championship and fifth in the Australian Open on Sunday, and has a fine record in the Gulf region of late so looks a solid favourite.

In South African, meanwhile, it is worth keeping the faith with Thorbjorn Olesen, who has been one of the best performers on the DP World Tour of late, with a second in the Open de France, seventh in the Andalucia Masters and third in Abu Dhabi to his name.

Olesen was third at Sun City last year behind Max Homa – who returns to defend – and looks to have strong each-way claims at least at 14/1 with Paddy Power.

HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Justin Thomas, e/w, 10/1 (General);

Robert MacIntyre, e/w, 22/1 (Boylesports);

Akshay Bhatia, e/w, 25/1 (Boylesports)

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL

Joaquin Niemann, 7/1 (General)

NEDBANK GOLF CHALLENGE

Thorbjorn Olesen, e/w, 14/1

Justin Thomas/Joaquin Niemann/ Thorbjorn Olesen e/w treble