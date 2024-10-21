Lionesses rescued from Ukraine to find home at Scottish zoo

The lions will find a new home in West Lothian

Two lionesses rescued from conflict zones in Ukraine are to find a new home in a Scottish zoo.

Five Sisters Zoo near Polbeth, West Lothian, is preparing to welcome Luna and Plusza, who were evacuated from an area affected by heavy shelling in eastern Ukraine in 2022.

The were initially sheltered in Kyiv and were moved to Poland, then later to the Natuurhulpcentrum animal shelter in Oudsbergen, Belgium.

They will now find a permanent home at Five Sisters Zoo which has a history of helping animals which have experienced hardship.

This care began in October 2015 when the zoo welcomed four lions: Boss, Skinny, Twin 1, and Twin 2; from Belgium, where they had been rescued from a travelling circus.

Gary Curran, head of carnivores at Five Sisters Zoo, said: “The arrival of Luna and Plusza is a continuation of our long-standing commitment to giving lions a second chance at life.

“Our team is prepared to provide these lionesses with the best care possible, ensuring that they are able to live out their lives in peace, just as we did for Boss, Skinny, and the others.”

Only Skinny remains of the original pride rescued from Belgium as Boss, and the brothers Twin 1 and Twin 2, have since died.

The lionesses’ new home at Five Sisters Zoo will feature a specially designed habitat, which the zoo said will provide them with ample space and comfort.

The date when the lionesses will arrive at the zoo has yet to be confirmed.