Calls for change to student financing as Newry graduate ‘heartbroken’ after withdrawal from prestigious EU academic offer

Newry's Odhrán McAllister had been accepted on a prestigious Masters course at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium, but was forced to withdraw due to a lack of funding.

There have been calls for legislation on student finance in the Northern Ireland to be changed to allow funding for those wishing to study in the EU, after a Newry graduate was forced to give-up a “dream come true” opportunity to further his career.

Odhrán McAllister had been accepted onto a prestigious Master’s degree course at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium, after having graduated from King’s College London with a degree in European Politics.

The 21-year-old is aiming for a career in European politics, and applied for a highly sought-after place on the College of Europe’s programme in EU International Relations and Diplomacy Studies.

The institution is the most represented alma mater among senior EU civil servants.

The former pupils of St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook was offered a place and to fund the course, and to cover costs including living expenses, he successfully secured a scholarship from the College of Europe for half of the required £30,000.

However, after applying to Student Finance NI for the remaining £15,000, he was told there were no options available as he would be studying outside the UK and Ireland.

“It felt like a dream come true - a critical stepping stone toward a career in European politics and diplomacy,” Odhrán told The Irish News.

“As someone who had worked hard to reach this point, coming from a lower socio-economic background and single-parent household, that acceptance was a proud moment.”

He said his pride turned to “heartbreak” as he realised he would have to turn down the life-changing opportunity, and an attempt to crowdsource the remaining funding failed.

Odhrán is calling for a change to legislation that would allow for NI students to be funded for overseas study.

“My story isn’t unique; many students from Northern Ireland encounter this barrier when looking at opportunities beyond the UK and Ireland,” he said.

“Growing up, I believed that hard work and academic dedication would open doors, yet my goal is now unreachable.

“I hope this raises awareness and contributes to potentially amending the Education (Student Support) (No.2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2009 legislation - not for me, but for future students who have similar dreams of studying abroad, so that doors can stay open for them.”

Student Finance NI is operated by Stormont’s Department for the Economy, and a spokesperson said students from Northern Ireland seeking to study in the EU - except for the Republic - “are not eligible to apply for tuition fees, maintenance grant or maintenance loan support from the department”.

SDLP MLA and party spokesperson for higher education, Sinéad McLaughlin, told The Irish News Odhrán had missed out on a “remarkable opportunity”.

“It is deeply regrettable that current regulations have prevented Odhrán from taking up further study on this occasion,” she said.

“I have made direct representations to the economy minister on this issue and asked him to amend the relevant regulations to ensure that future students are not disadvantaged in this way.

“I’m pleased that following our questioning the minister has indicated he will ask his officials to provide him with advice on this issue and hope he will undertake to amend these regulations.”