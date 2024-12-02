Lux nightclub: Tributes paid to young beautician who died in ‘absolute tragedy’ at Belfast venue

Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died after falling unconscious alongside another woman at a Belfast nightclub.

The deceased has been named locally as Chloe Ferris, from the west Belfast area.

Aged in her 20s, Ms Ferris was a beautician who worked in the Newtownabbey area.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Lux nightclub in the Dunbar Street area in the early hours of Sunday.

Paramedics and police arrived at the venue after receiving the report at around 2.20am.

A sign on the door of Lux nightclub in Dunbar Street on Sunday. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

The other woman was taken to hospital, where she remains “undergoing treatment”, police said.

A PSNI spokesperson said police are investigating the “sudden death” adding: “Police enquiries are at a very early stage and anyone who believes they may have information that could assist, can contact police on 101, or submit information online via psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lux said the venue will remain closed on Sunday evening.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the parents and family during this very difficult time,” they said.

“Our focus is now to help the police with their investigation and our staff wellbeing.”

West Belfast MLA, Sinn Féin’s Órlaithí Flynn, described the incident as an “absolute tragedy”, adding: “I want to extend my deepest condolences to the woman’s family and friends who have woken today to this unthinkable and heart-breaking news.

“My thoughts are also with another woman and her loved ones as she remains in hospital today undergoing treatment.”

A death notice for Ms Ferris described her as the “beloved daughter of Declan and Sharon, much loved sister of Christopher, Declan and Barry, much loved aunt, niece, cousin, part of the “Sister Squad” and friend to many”.

Belfast Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan wrote in a social media post: “Devastating news about Chloe Ferris. It’s absolutely tragic that a young woman has so suddenly lost her life.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Ferris and Dynes family and friends as they learn about this heart-breaking news.”

Posting on Facebook, St Clare’s Primary School said: “Thinking of One of Our Past Pupils who died suddenly today Chloe Ferris Deepest Sympathy to Her Mum, Dad and Brothers at this Heartbreaking Time from All Staff Past and Present”

Among other tributes posted online, one person wrote: “Absolutely no words. RIP Chloe such a beautiful young lady. Thoughts and prayers with Declan, Sharon, and the whole family.”

Another friend added: “Heartbreaking, such a beautiful girl,”