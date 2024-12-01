Woman dies and another remains in hospital after falling unconscious at Belfast nightclub

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at a Belfast nightclub.

A woman in her 20s has died and another is being treated in hospital after falling unconscious at a Belfast nightclub.

Police have said they are investigating the “sudden death” which happened at premises on Dunbar Street close to the city’s popular Cathedral Quarter area.

Emergency services responded to reports that two women had fallen unconscious at around 2.20am.

“Sadly upon the arrival of the emergency services, one of the women was found to have passed away,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The other was taken to hospital where she remains undergoing treatment.”

They added: “Police enquiries are at a very early stage and anyone who believes they may have information that could assist, can contact police on 101, or submit information online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Sinn Féin West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said she was “shocked and deeply saddened” upon learning of the woman’s death.

“This is an absolute tragedy and I want to extend my deepest condolences to the woman’s family and friends who have woken today to this unthinkable and heart-breaking news,” she said.

“My thoughts are also with another woman and her loved ones as she remains in hospital today undergoing treatment.”