Lionel Richie returns to Belfast for summer tour

Lionel Richie is bringing his greatest hits tour on the road

Lionel Richie will return to Ireland next year as part of a European headline tour.

Say Hello To The Hits’ kicks off at The SSE Arena in Belfast on May 31, visiting 16 countries and playing a total of 27 shows.

Lionel Richie will hit the stage in Dublin, lighting up 3Arena on Sunday, June 1.

The tour will wrap up with a grand finale in Madrid on 2 August.

A statement said: “The ‘Say Hello To The Hits’ tour will see a new production, never seen before in the UK & Europe.

“Lionel Richie, a Grammy Awards, Oscar, and Golden Globe-winning icon, has sold over 125 million records worldwide. As one of the most celebrated figures in music history, his illustrious career spans over multiple decades, producing unforgettable anthems like ‘Hello’, ‘All Night Long’, ‘Say You Say Me’, ‘We Are The World’, ‘Easy’ and many more.

“Renowned for his world-class showmanship and ability to connect with audiences across generations, Richie’s performances are a masterclass in both nostalgia and energy. His headline performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2015 drew the festival’s largest crowd of the year, cementing his place as a legendary live performer.

“Say Hello To The Hits’ is set to be a magical tribute to Richie’s enduring legacy as one of music’s greatest songwriters and entertainers and a true cultural icon.”

Richie has won four Grammys over the years as well as an Oscar for original song Say You, Say Me from the film White Nights.

More than 15,000 fans attended the Belsonic stage in Ormeau Park in 2023 to see Lionel Richie open the Belfast music festival.

Tickets go on public sale starting at 10am on Friday 25 October via Ticketmaster.