Alanis Morisette to headline Belfast’s Belsonic in 2025

Alanis Morissette will perform at Ormeau Park in Belfast as part of her multi-continent 2025 world tour.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will bring her 2025 World Tour to Belfast next summer. The seven-time Grammy winner will headline the Belsonic festival in Belfast on Monday, June 30.

For almost 30 years Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential musicians in contemporary music with hits including ‘Ironic’ and ‘You Oughta Know’.

MORE: Justin Timberlake announces Belfast show

Morissette’s 1995 album ‘Jagged little pill’ was a tour de force that changed the sound of pop music around the world and was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums.

She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen.

In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered thought leaders, authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

In 2019, Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, and was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards.

In 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews. It was followed by a meditation album called The Storm Before The Calm in 2022.

Following the pandemic, Alanis made a triumphant return to the road, with massive, sold-out arena tours in America, Canada, Europe, South America and Asia.

Her most recent, 35-date Triple Moon Tour sold over 600,000 tickets in the summer of 2024.

Last month pop sensation Justin Timberlake confirmed his slot at next year’s Belsonic festival, followed by the Stereophonics.

Announcing the new shows on Instagram, Morissette said she is “super excited” for the tour, adding that she “absolutely cannot wait to connect with all of you”.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 25 October at 9am at Alanis.com or Ticketmaster.