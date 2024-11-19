Casement Park: British government ‘not in position to say it would make contribution’

The Casement Park GAA stadium in west Belfast is currently derelict

The British government is not currently in a position to commit to making a financial contribution to redeveloping Casement Park in Belfast, Hilary Benn has told MPs.

The secretary of state said he had not seen any revised spending proposals for the rebuild of the GAA stadium.

However, he told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that he believed it was important the stadium is completed “in the interests of respecting all of the sporting traditions in Northern Ireland”.

In September, the British government torpedoed hopes that the currently derelict west Belfast venue would host games in Euro 2028 when it announced that it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

It said the risk to the public purse of missing the tournament deadline was too high.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The British galso expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400 million.

The Stormont Executive had committed to redevelop Casement Park in 2011 as part of a stadium strategy that delivered revamps for football’s Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement then was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

Then, the Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million to the Casement project.

The GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.

The Dublin government has offered roughly £42 million towards the project and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.

Labour MP Chris Bloore asked Mr Benn if the British government was still considering making a financial contribution to the project.

Mr Benn said despite promises by the previous government that cash would be found to build the stadium for the Euros, nothing had been done in the 18 months before Labour came to power.

He said: “An example of making promises with no cash to back them up.”

Mr Benn added: “I have had a conversation with Jarlath Burns (GAA president) shortly after the decision was taken not to proceed with the stadium for the Euros.

“I think it is reasonable to say can we see it and how much is it going to cost, because at the moment we don’t know the answer to that question.

“I am not in a position at this stage to say the UK Government would make a contribution, but in the end you are going to have to have a proposition with a sum of money that is capable of building it, bearing in mind the continuing effects of building price inflation.”

Mr Benn said it was a really important project for the GAA community.

He added: “I think in the interests of respecting all of the sporting traditions in Northern Ireland, it is important that Casement Park is built.”

Mr Bloore said perhaps Casement Park could be used as a host stadium in a future World Cup bid.

Mr Benn said: “It is a great sadness to everyone. What an opportunity this was for football in Northern Ireland.”