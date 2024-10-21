Calls for roadworks pause in Belfast city centre to help ease traffic congestion

Business leaders have called for an immediate pause to non-urgent roadworks in Belfast city centre to help alleviate regular traffic gridlocks.

Traffic congestion caused major disruption on Thursday and Friday evening last week.

Commuters have complained of a noticeable difference in their journey times to and from the city centre since the introduction of Belfast Grand Central station earlier this month.

Road works associated with Grand Central Station are ongoing, with a full road closure of Durham Street from Grosvenor Road to Hope Street in place for a period of up to 12 months.

The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed it is to return a pre-Christmas moratorium on roadworks from November 25.

However, Belfast One which represents a wide range of businesses within Belfast city centre believes this needs to take effect “immediately” to fully protect the critical Christmas trading period.

CEO Martina Conolly said that the level of disruption in the city centre is “unprecedented” and businesses need a clear run into Christmas this year.

“We welcome the Department for Infrastructure’s confirmation that there will be a moratorium on non-urgent road works in Belfast starting on November 25. We believe this needs to take effect immediately to fully protect the critical Christmas trading period for our retailers and hospitality businesses.

“Last year, a series of public transport strikes during the festive season were very damaging to businesses, deterring many people from visiting the city centre at a time when footfall is crucial. Businesses need a clear run into Christmas this year and we call for an immediate moratorium on non-urgent roadworks.

“The Christmas trade is make-or-break for many businesses in Belfast, with increased customer spending and footfall playing a significant role in their annual revenue. Any road works that cause further accessibility issues could seriously harm the recovery of local retailers and hospitality venues.

“We are committed to supporting local businesses and ensuring that Belfast’s city centre remains accessible, vibrant, and welcoming throughout the festive season. By acting now, we can protect this vital trading period and help ensure a successful Christmas for our city’s businesses.”

The organisation has called on the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) to implement four proposals it believes will help ease congestion.

These include a pause on non urgent roadworks until the new year, temporary taxi access to bus lanes, increased bus frequency through the evenings and weekends and fuller enforcement of traffic rules at key junctions.

A DfI spokesperson said: “As in previous years there will be an embargo on all non essential work on key routes into the city between end of November and beginning of January with works on the Sydenham bypass due to be paused from Monday 25 November.”

