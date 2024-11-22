Measures announced to ease city traffic snarl ups, it is hoped

Measures to ease severe traffic congestion in Belfast will be introduced in response to frustrated commuters complaining of repeated snarl ups in different parts of the city, included in and around the new Grand Central Station.

Concerns were raised the traffic congestion will worsen in the run up to Christmas.

Following a review carried out by the Department for Infrastructure, the PSNI, Belfast City Council and Translink announced several measures but cautioned a collective approach was needed, urging everyone to consider the part they can play to “help everyone better share out the limited road space available in a smarter way”.

Closure of Durham Street and Boyne Bridge blamed in part on increasing congestion. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The announcement did not include any further details on the proposal to allow taxis access to certain bus lanes.

The measures are:

Review traffic signals at key junctions, including Durham Street / Grosvenor Road and Fisherwick Place / Great Victoria Street

Amendment to arrangements at Glengall Street / Great Victoria Street junction

Use of additional roadside signage, including variable message signs, to provide the public with guidance on avoiding congested roads in the city centre and promoting alternative modes of travel including park & ride

Improvements to public transport services on key strategic routes and from Ballymartin, Cairnshill and Sprucefield park & ride sites

Increased use of the Trafficwatch X account to improve timely communication to public in particular the 80,000 TrafficWatch X followers

Increased targeted visibility and engagement by PSNI in relation to traffic infringements in particular Yellow Box infringements at key junctions which have been identified as exacerbating traffic congestion.

Planned work on the Sydenham bypass has been cancelled this weekend, meaning it will remain open.